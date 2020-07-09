Thursday, July 09, 2020
     
Breaking news LIVE: Top Headlines This Hour

Get all the latest news on India's coronavirus cases, updates on COVID-19 vaccine, monsoon rains, business, politics, science, education and much more in India and worldwide.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: July 09, 2020 9:01 IST
The total number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed 12.1 million, including more than 551,000 fatalities. More than 7,021,000 patients are reported to have recovered. Follow this breaking news blog for live updates on coronavirus pandemic as it continues to pose a challenge for health workers and scientists who are in a race against time to produce a vaccine/medicine.

Live updates :Breaking news, July 9

  • Jul 09, 2020 9:01 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Clinical trials for Ayurvedic formulations against COVID-19 to be initiated in India, US

    Ayurvedic practitioners and researchers in India and the US are planning to initiate joint clinical trials for Ayurveda formulations against the novel coronavirus

  • Jul 09, 2020 8:25 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Fire breaks out at logistics godown in Delhi

    A huge fire broke out at a logistics godown here in Mundka on Wednesday night, officials said. At least 34 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to control the blaze.

  • Jul 09, 2020 8:24 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Rain, thunderstorm to occur over several parts of UP: IMD

    Thunderstorm with rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Shamli, Muzaffarnagar (of Uttar Pradesh) during the next 2 hours

  • Jul 09, 2020 8:22 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Pabhat Mishra killed in Police encounter

    Prabhat Mishra, one of the 3 men who was arrested yesterday, is dead after he was shot at by police while he tried to escape custody

  • Jul 09, 2020 8:05 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Swami Ramdev LIVE: Yoga asanas to control ageing

    Yoga guru Ramdev reveals asanas and tips to control ageing | WATCH NOW

  • Jul 09, 2020 7:25 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    78 new COVID-19 cases in Jharkhand, tally rises to 3,134

    Seventy-eight people tested positive for COVID-19 in Jharkhand on Wednesday, taking the state's infection tally to 3,134, a government bulletin said. Of the total 3,134 COVID-19 cases, 942 are active

  • Jul 09, 2020 6:57 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Morning Brief: COVID-19 cases cross 12.9 million, death toll crosses 5.51 lakh

    Hello and welcome to today's live coverage of coronavirus news in India and across the world, with me, Sushmita Panda and my colleagues Himanshu Shekhar, Shashwat  Bhandari, Vani Mehrotra, Priya Jaiswal,  Sidhant Mamtany and Rashi Hardaha. You can get in touch with us directly on twitter​​ ​​@sushmitapanda, @himaanshus, @ShashBhandari​ @vani_mehrotra​ @priyajais, @SidMamtany, and  @rashihardaha for news, tips, photos, questions and comments. Stay tuned to Indiatvnews.com (@indiatvnews) for all the latest updates on what's happening around the world. 

    Here's a quick overview: 

    The total number of global cases has surpassed 12.1 million, including more than 5551,000 fatalities. More than 7,021,000 patients are reported to have recovered.

    Total positive cases country-wise:

    USA -  3,040,833
    Brazil -  1,626,071
    India- 720,346
    Russia- 687,862
    Peru- 305,703
    Spain- 298,869

