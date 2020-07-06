Monday, July 06, 2020
     
 Live tv
  4. Swami Ramdev LIVE: Yoga asanas to build strong immunity
Swami Ramdev LIVE: Yoga asanas to build strong immunity

The total number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed 11.5 million, including more than 536,000 fatalities. More than 6,534,000 patients are reported to have recovered. Follow this LIVE blog for latest on coronavirus and its global economic fallout.

India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: July 06, 2020 8:13 IST
  • Jul 06, 2020 8:13 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    Watch Swami Ramdev's yoga lessons to boost immunity, fight coronavirus

    Watch yoga guru Swami Ramdev's lessons to boost immunity, maintain good health, every day at 7:58 am and repeat 5 pm, only on India TV. Watch today's show on yoga asanas to build immunity | 

  • Jul 06, 2020 8:04 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    PM pays tributes to SP Mookerjee on his birth anniversary

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tributes to Bharatiya Jan Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his birth anniversary, saying he made courageous efforts to further India's unity.

  • Jul 06, 2020 7:25 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath offers prayer at Mansarovar Temple

    Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath offers prayer at Mansarovar Temple, on the first Monday of 'Sawan' month.

  • Jul 06, 2020 7:22 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Morning Brief: COVID-19 cases cross 11.5 million, death toll crosses 5.36 lakh

    Hello and welcome to today's live coverage of coronavirus news in India and across the world, with me, Sushmita Panda and my colleagues Himanshu Shekhar, Shashwat  Bhandari, Vani Mehrotra, Priya Jaiswal,  Sidhant Mamtany and Rashi Hardaha. You can get in touch with us directly on twitter​​ ​​@sushmitapanda, @himaanshus, @ShashBhandari​ @vani_mehrotra​ @priyajais, @SidMamtany, and  @rashihardaha for news, tips, photos, questions and comments. Stay tuned to Indiatvnews.com (@indiatvnews) for all the latest updates on what's happening around the world. 

    Here's a quick overview: 

    The total number of global cases has surpassed 11.5 million, including more than 536,000 fatalities. More than 6,534,000 patients are reported to have recovered.

    Total positive cases country-wise:

    USA -2,837,189
    Brazil -1,501,353
    Russia- 661,165
    India- 627,168
    Spain- 297,183

