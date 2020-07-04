PM Modi addresses on celebration of Dharma Chakra Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday addressed the nation on the occasion of Ashadha Poornima which is also known as Dharma Chakra Day. The Prime Minister began by saying, "I want to convey my greetings to all on the occasion of Ashadha Poornima today. It is also known as Guru Purnima.

This is a day to remember our Gurus, who gave us knowledge. In that spirit, we pay homage to Lord Buddha."

"The eight-fold path of Lord Buddha shows the way towards the well-being of many societies and nations. It highlights the importance of compassion and kindness. The teachings of Lord Buddha celebrate simplicity both in thought and action," PM Narendra Modi added.