PM Modi addresses on celebration of Dharma Chakra Day

The total number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed 11 million, including more than 529,000 fatalities. More than 6,297,000 patients are reported to have recovered. Follow this LIVE blog for latest on coronavirus and its global economic fallout.

New Delhi Updated on: July 04, 2020 9:43 IST
Breaking news LIVE: Top Headlines This Hour
Breaking news LIVE: Top Headlines This Hour

The total number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed 11 million, including more than 529,000 fatalities. More than 6,297,000 patients are reported to have recovered.

  • Jul 04, 2020 9:43 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    PM Modi addresses the nation on Ashadha Poornima

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday addressed the nation on the occasion of Ashadha Poornima which is also known as Dharma Chakra Day. The Prime Minister began by saying, "I want to convey my greetings to all on the occasion of Ashadha Poornima today. It is also known as Guru Purnima.
    This is a day to remember our Gurus, who gave us knowledge. In that spirit, we pay homage to Lord Buddha."

    "The eight-fold path of Lord Buddha shows the way towards the well-being of many societies and nations. It highlights the importance of compassion and kindness. The teachings of Lord Buddha celebrate simplicity both in thought and action," PM Narendra Modi added.

  • Jul 04, 2020 8:35 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Weather updates from Mumbai

    Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation issued a statement: "India Meteorological Department has forecasted extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places in Mumbai today. Also, a high tide of 4.57 metres to occur at 11:38 am today. Citizens are requested to stay away from the seashore."

  • Jul 04, 2020 8:01 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    Watch yoga guru Swami Ramdev's lessons on aerial yoga

    Watch yoga guru Swami Ramdev's lessons to boost immunity, maintain good health and fight coronavirus, LIVE every day at 7:58 am and repeat 5 pm, only on India TV. Watch today's show on aerial yoga | 

  • Jul 04, 2020 7:51 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Heavy rain causes waterlogging in West Bengal's Silliguri

    Parts of Siliguri in West Bengal were water-logged yesterday, due to incessant rainfall in the region.

  • Jul 04, 2020 7:49 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Thunderstorm with rain to occur over Meerut and adjoining areas: IMD

    Thunderstorm with rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Loharu, Mahendargarh, Narnaul, Bijnaur, Meerut, Sambhal, Chandausi, Narora, Sahaswan, during the next 2 hours

  • Jul 04, 2020 7:48 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Morning Brief: COVID-19 cases cross 11 million, death toll crosses 5.29 lakh

    Hello and welcome to today's live coverage of coronavirus news in India and across the world. Here's a quick overview: 

    Here's a quick overview: 

    The total number of global cases has surpassed 10.9 million, including more than 524,000 fatalities. More than 6,140,000 patients are reported to have recovered.

    Total positive cases country-wise:

    USA -2,837,189
    Brazil -1,501,353
    Russia- 661,165
    India- 627,168
    Spain- 297,183

