Breaking news LIVE: Top Headlines This Hour 

Friday, July 03, 2020
     
India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: July 03, 2020 8:41 IST
The total number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed 10.9 million, including more than 524,000 fatalities. More than 6,140,000 patients are reported to have recovered. Follow this breaking news blog for live updates on coronavirus pandemic as it continues to pose a challenge for health workers and scientists who are in a race against time to produce a vaccine/medicine. IndiaTvNews.com brings you the economic fallout of the COVID-19 crisis that has resulted in job losses in millions and changing the way we work. Stay Home, Stay Safe and Stay Informed as our team of dedicated editors/reporters bring you the latest news on coronavirus: 

  • Jul 03, 2020 8:10 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    Watch yoga guru Swami Ramdev lessons to control blood sugar

    Watch yoga guru Swami Ramdev's yoga asanas to boost immunity, maintain healthy body and fight coronavirus, LIVE every day at 7:58 am and repeat 5 pm, only on India TV. Watch today's show on lessons by Baba Ramdev to control blood sugar, especially for those who have been caught by infectious disease coronavirus | 

     

  • Jul 03, 2020 7:34 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Choreographer Saroj Khan passes away at the age of 71

    Choreographer Saroj Khan passes away at the age of 71, in Mumbai. She was admitted to hospital on June 20 after she complained of breathing issues. The last rites of Saroj Khan will be peformed at Malvani in Malad, Mumbai today. She died due to a cardiac arrest in the ICU of Guru Nanak Hospital where she was admitted on June 20 after she complained of breathing issues.

  • Jul 03, 2020 7:32 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Morning Brief: COVID-19 cases cross 10.8 million, death toll crosses 5.18 lakh

    Hello and welcome to today's live coverage of coronavirus news in India and across the world, with me, Sushmita Panda and my colleagues Himanshu Shekhar, Shashwat  Bhandari, Vani Mehrotra, Priya Jaiswal,  Sidhant Mamtany and Rashi Hardaha. You can get in touch with us directly on twitter​​ ​​ ​​@sushmitapanda@himaanshus@ShashBhandari​ @vani_mehrotra​ @priyajais@SidMamtany, and  @rashihardaha for news, tips, photos, questions and comments. Stay tuned to Indiatvnews.com (@indiatvnews) for all the latest updates on what's happening around the world. 

    Here's a quick overview: 

    The total number of global cases has surpassed 10.9 million, including more than 524,000 fatalities. More than 6,140,000 patients are reported to have recovered.

    Total positive cases country-wise:

    USA -2,837,189
    Brazil -1,501,353
    Russia- 661,165
    India- 627,168
    Spain- 297,183

