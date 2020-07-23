Thursday, July 23, 2020
     
Breaking news LIVE: Top Headlines This Hour

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: July 23, 2020 10:08 IST
The total number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed 15.3 million, including more than 630,000 fatalities. More than 9,348,000 patients are reported to have recovered. Follow this breaking news blog for live updates on coronavirus pandemic as it continues to pose a challenge for health workers and scientists who are in a race against time to produce a vaccine/medicine.

Live updates :Breaking news, July 23

  • Jul 23, 2020 10:08 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    High tide of 4.52 meters expected at 1343 hours in Mumbai today: IMD

    High tide of 4.52 meters expected at 1343 hours in Mumbai today: India Meteorological Department

  • Jul 23, 2020 9:35 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Ticket examiners start checking tickets by scanning QR codes in UP

    Ticket examiners start checking tickets by scanning QR codes printed on tickets under Moradabad division of Northern Railway zone, in order to reduce human-to-human contact in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. Divisional Manager Tarun Prakash says, "Initiative was launched on July 22."

    We have made modification in our ticket reservation system, enabling it to issue a unique QR code to every ticket which can be scanned by the examiners through hand-held terminals or other devices that can scan QR codes: Moradabad Divisional Railway Manager Tarun Prakash

  • Jul 23, 2020 9:03 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Coronavirus cases in Assam

    Two persons died due to COVID-19 infection in Assam on Wednesday, taking the death toll to 66, while 972 fresh cases were reported in the state, Minister for Health and Family Welfare Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

  • Jul 23, 2020 8:06 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Swami Ramdev LIVE: Martial arts tips and tricks for women's self-defence

    Yoga Guru Swami Ramdev reveals martial arts tips and tricks that can help women to protect themselves | WATCH NOW

  • Jul 23, 2020 7:08 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Morning Brief: COVID-19 cases cross 15.3 million, death toll crosses 6.30 lakh

    Hello and welcome to today's live coverage of coronavirus news in India and across the world, with me, Sushmita Panda and my colleagues  Himanshu Shekhar, Shashwat  Bhandari, Vani Mehrotra, Priya Jaiswal,  Sidhant Mamtany and Rashi Hardaha. You can get in touch with us directly on twitter ​​@sushmitapanda, @himaanshus, @ShashBhandari​ @vani_mehrotra​ @priyajais, @SidMamtany, and  @rashihardaha for news, tips, photos, questions and comments. Stay tuned to Indiatvnews.com (@indiatvnews) for all the latest updates on what's happening around the world. 

    Here's a quick overview: 

    The total number of global cases has surpassed 15.3 million, including more than 630,000 fatalities. More than 9,348,000 patients are reported to have recovered.

    Total positive cases country-wise:

    USA 4,100,875
    Brazil 2,231,871
    India 1,239,684
    Russia 789,190
    South Africa 394,948
    Peru 366,550

