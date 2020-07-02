Breaking news LIVE: Top Headlines This Hour 

Thursday, July 02, 2020
     
The total number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed 10 million, including more than 518,000 fatalities. More than 5,918,000 patients are reported to have recovered.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: July 02, 2020 7:16 IST
The total number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed 10 million, including more than 518,000 fatalities. More than 5,938,000 patients are reported to have recovered. Follow this breaking news blog for live updates on coronavirus pandemic as it continues to pose a challenge for health workers and scientists who are in a race against time to produce a vaccine/medicine. IndiaTvNews.com brings you the economic fallout of the COVID-19 crisis that has resulted in job losses in millions and changing the way we work. Stay Home, Stay Safe and Stay Informed as our team of dedicated editors/reporters bring you the latest news on coronavirus: 

Live updates :Breaking news, July 2

  • Jul 02, 2020 7:16 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Morning Brief: COVID-19 cases cross 10.8 million, death toll crosses 5.18 lakh

    Hello and welcome to today's live coverage of coronavirus news in India and across the world, with me, Sushmita Panda and my colleagues Himanshu Shekhar, Shashwat  Bhandari, Vani Mehrotra, Priya Jaiswal,  Sidhant Mamtany and Rashi Hardaha. You can get in touch with us directly on twitter​​ ​​ ​​@sushmitapanda@himaanshus@ShashBhandari​ @vani_mehrotra​ @priyajais@SidMamtany, and  @rashihardaha for news, tips, photos, questions and comments. Stay tuned to Indiatvnews.com (@indiatvnews) for all the latest updates on what's happening around the world. 

    Here's a quick overview: 

    The total number of global cases has surpassed 10.8 million, including more than 518,000 fatalities. More than 5,938,000 patients are reported to have recovered.

    Total positive cases country-wise:

    United States- 2,779,953
    Brazil- 1,453,369
    Russia - 654,405
    India - 605,220
    UK - 313,483
    Spain - 296,739

