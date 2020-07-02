Breaking news LIVE: Top Headlines This Hour 

Hello and welcome to today's live coverage of coronavirus news in India and across the world, with me, Sushmita Panda and my colleagues Himanshu Shekhar, Shashwat Bhandari, Vani Mehrotra, Priya Jaiswal, Sidhant Mamtany and Rashi Hardaha. You can get in touch with us directly on twitter​​ ​​ ​​@sushmitapanda, @himaanshus, @ShashBhandari​ @vani_mehrotra​ @priyajais, @SidMamtany, and @rashihardaha for news, tips, photos, questions and comments. Stay tuned to Indiatvnews.com (@indiatvnews) for all the latest updates on what's happening around the world.

Here's a quick overview:

The total number of global cases has surpassed 10.8 million, including more than 518,000 fatalities. More than 5,938,000 patients are reported to have recovered.

Total positive cases country-wise:

United States- 2,779,953

Brazil- 1,453,369

Russia - 654,405

India - 605,220

UK - 313,483

Spain - 296,739