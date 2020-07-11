Saturday, July 11, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. World News
  4. Swami Ramdev LIVE: Yoga asanas to make body stronger and powerful
Live now

Swami Ramdev LIVE: Yoga asanas to make body stronger and powerful

Get all the latest news on India's coronavirus cases, updates on COVID-19 vaccine, monsoon rains, business, politics, science, education and much more in India and worldwide.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: July 11, 2020 8:01 IST
Breaking news LIVE: Top Headlines This Hour
Image Source : INDIA TV

Breaking news LIVE: Top Headlines This Hour

The total number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed 12.6 million, including more than 562,000 fatalities. More than 7,327,000 patients are reported to have recovered. Follow this breaking news blog for live updates on coronavirus pandemic as it continues to pose a challenge for health workers and scientists who are in a race against time to produce a vaccine/medicine.

IndiaTvNews.com brings you the economic fallout of the COVID-19 crisis that has resulted in job losses in millions and changing the way we work. Stay Home, Stay Safe, and Stay Informed as our team of dedicated editors/reporters bring you the latest news on coronavirus, coronavirus vaccine trial updates, photos, video, news, views and top stories from monsoon rains, business, politics, education, science, yoga and much more in India and worldwide.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest World News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Live updates :Breaking news, July 11

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Jul 11, 2020 8:01 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    Watch yoga guru Swami Ramdev's lessons to build a strong body

    Watch yoga guru Swami Ramdev's lessons to boost immunity, maintain good health and fight coronavirus, LIVE every day at 7:58 am and repeat 5 pm, only on India TV. Watch today's show on yoga asanas to build a strong body | 

  • Jul 11, 2020 7:38 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Fire breaks out at a shopping centre at Borivali West in Mumbai

    Fire breaks out at a shopping centre at Borivali West in Mumbai; 14 fire engines at the spot. More details awaited.

  • Jul 11, 2020 7:17 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    New York COVID-19 cases top 400,000, key indicators remain stable

    Confirmed COVID-19 cases in the US state of New York topped 400,000, reaching 400,299 by Friday morning with a death toll of 32,307, according to a tally kept by Johns Hopkins University.

  • Jul 11, 2020 6:55 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Morning Brief: COVID-19 cases cross 12.6 million, death toll crosses 5.62 lakh

    Hello and welcome to today's live coverage of coronavirus news in India and across the world, with me, Sushmita Panda and my colleagues Himanshu Shekhar, Shashwat  Bhandari, Vani Mehrotra, Priya Jaiswal,  Sidhant Mamtany and Rashi Hardaha. You can get in touch with us directly on twitter​​ ​​@sushmitapanda, @himaanshus, @ShashBhandari​ @vani_mehrotra​ @priyajais, @SidMamtany, and  @rashihardaha for news, tips, photos, questions and comments. Stay tuned to Indiatvnews.com (@indiatvnews) for all the latest updates on what's happening around the world. 

    Here's a quick overview: 

    The total number of global cases has surpassed 12.6 million, including more than 5,62,039 fatalities. More than 7,327,000 patients are reported to have recovered.

    Total positive cases country-wise:

    USA -  3,040,833
    Brazil -  1,626,071
    India- 720,346
    Russia- 687,862
    Peru- 305,703
    Spain- 298,869

Top News

Latest News

X