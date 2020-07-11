Image Source : TWITTER/CORE ALPHA All Delhi state university exams cancelled in light of COVID-19 disruptions

All Delhi state university exams have been cancelled in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. "In light of the major disruptions caused by the Coronavirus pandemic, Delhi govt has decided to cancel all Delhi state university exams including final exams," tweeted Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia.

This will also include the Delhi University exams, which stand cancelled by the order of the government.

There was a major demand to cancel the Delhi Technological University (DTU) exams. These exams will also now be cancelled.

Earlier DTU students told indiatvnews.com that the university notification they received regarding the date sheet of the upcoming exams was 'not in accordance' with the UGC guidelines which state the colleges need to directly promote the intermediate students if the COVID-19 situation worsens.

The UGC guidelines which were issued in April stated: "For intermediate semester/year students, the universities may conduct examinations, after making a comprehensive assessment of their level of preparedness, residential status of the students, status of COVID-19 pandemic spread in different region/state and other factors. In case the situation does not appear to be normal in view of COVID-19, in order to maintain “social distancing”, safety and health of the students, grading of the students could be composite of 50% marks on the basis of the pattern of internal evaluation adopted by the universities and the remaining 50% marks can be awarded on the basis of performance in previous semester only (if available)."

Delhi remains one of the worst-hit city in India by COVID-19. With over 1 lakh coronavirus cases, the government has taken stringent measures to combat COVID-19 in the national capital.

