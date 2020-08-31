Breaking News LIVE: Top Headlines This Hour

Monday, August 31, 2020
     
India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: August 31, 2020 9:59 IST
Live updates :Breaking news, August 31

  • Aug 31, 2020 9:59 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah discharged from AIIMS

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah discharged from AIIMS, Delhi. He was admitted here on August 18 for post-COVID care

  • Aug 31, 2020 9:50 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Coronavirus cases in India

    India's COVID-19 case tally crosses 36 lakh mark with a spike of 78,512 new cases and 971 deaths in the last 24 hours. COVID-19 case tally in the country stands at 36,21,246 including 7,81,975 active cases, 27,74,802 cured/discharged/migrated and 64,469 deaths.

  • Aug 31, 2020 9:26 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Complete lockdown being observed in Siliguri, to curb the spread of COVID-19

    Complete lockdown being observed in Siliguri, to curb the spread of COVID-19

  • Aug 31, 2020 8:02 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Swami Ramdev LIVE: Yoga asanas for liver problems

    Yog guru Swami Ramdev reveals yoga asanas for liver problems | WATCH NOW

  • Aug 31, 2020 7:50 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Free Balochistan Movement held protest demonstration outside official residence of UK Prime Minister

    The Free Balochistan Movement held a protest demonstration outside the official residence of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, in London yesterday, to mark the International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances.

     

  • Aug 31, 2020 7:49 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Waterlogging in Dwarka's Khambhalia following heavy rainfall in the area

    Waterlogging in Dwarka's Khambhalia following heavy rainfall in the area.

  • Aug 31, 2020 7:16 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Morning Brief: COVID-19 cases cross 25.3 million, death toll crosses 8.50 lakh

    Hello and welcome to today's live coverage of coronavirus news in India and across the world, with me, Sushmita Panda and my colleagues  Himanshu Shekhar, Shashwat  Bhandari, Vani Mehrotra, Priya Jaiswal, and Rashi Hardaha. You can get in touch with us directly on Twitter @sushmitapanda, @himaanshus, @ShashBhandari​ @vani_mehrotra​ @priyajais, and  @rashihardaha for news, tips, photos, questions and comments. Stay tuned to Indiatvnews.com (@indiatvnews) for all the latest updates on what's happening around the world. 

    Here's a quick overview: 

    The total number of global cases has surpassed 25.3 million, including more than 850,000 fatalities. More than 17,704,990 patients are reported to have recovered.

    Total positive cases country-wise:

    •  USA 5,874,146
    •  Brazil 3,605,783
    •  India 3,105,185
    •  Russia 956,749
    •  South Africa 609,773

