  4. Coronavirus LIVE: Top Headlines This Hour
The total number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed 2.9 million, including more than 200,000 fatalities. More than 878,000 patients are reported to have recovered. Follow this LIVE blog for latest on coronavirus and its global economic fallout.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: April 27, 2020 6:41 IST
Follow this breaking news blog for live updates on coronavirus pandemic as it continues to pose a challenge for health workers and scientists who are in a race against time to produce a vaccine/medicine. Indiatvnews.com brings you the economic fallout of the COVID-19 crisis that has resulted in job losses in millions and changing the way we work. Stay Home, Stay Safe, and Stay Informed as our team of dedicated editors/reporters bring you the latest news on coronavirus: 

Live updates :Coronavirus News, April 27

  • Apr 27, 2020 6:41 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Coronavirus global deaths surpass 200,000: Summary

    Hello and welcome to today's live coverage of coronavirus news in India and across the world, with me, Himanshu Shekhar and my colleague Sushmita Panda. You can get in touch with both of us directly on Twitter @himaanshus and @SushmitaPanda with news, tips, photos, questions and comments.

    Here's a quick overview: 

    The total number of global cases has surpassed 2.9 million, including more than 200,000 fatalities. More than 878,000 patients are reported to have recovered.

    Deaths by country:

    United States- 55,413
    Italy- 26,644
    Spain- 23,190
    France- 22,856
    United Kingdom- 20,732
    Belgium - 7,094

    Coronavirus in India: Total COVID-19 positive cases near 27,000-mark
    Coronavirus Death Toll in India: As of Saturday evening, the death toll stood at 881. 

