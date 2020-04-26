Swami Ramdev LIVE: Yoga lessons to boost immunity, fight coronavirus

Hello and welcome to today's live coverage of coronavirus news in India and across the world, with me, Himanshu Shekhar and my colleague Sushmita Panda. You can get in touch with both of us directly on Twitter @himaanshus and @SushmitaPanda with news, tips, photos, questions and comments.

Here's a quick overview:

The total number of global cases has surpassed 2.8 million, including more than 200,000 fatalities. More than 810,000 patients are reported to have recovered.

Deaths by country:

United States- 52,100

Italy- 26,400

Spain- 22,900

France- 22,300

United Kingdom- 20,400

Belgium - 6,900

Coronavirus in India: Total COVID-19 positive cases near 25,000-mark

Coronavirus Death Toll in India: As of Saturday evening, the death toll stood at 779.