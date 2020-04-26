Swami Ramdev LIVE: Yoga lessons to boost immunity, fight coronavirus

Sunday, April 26, 2020
     
New Delhi Updated on: April 26, 2020 8:25 IST
The total number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed 2.9 million, including more than 200,000 fatalities. More than 835,000 patients are reported to have recovered. Follow this breaking news blog for live updates on coronavirus pandemic as it continues to pose a challenge for health workers and scientists who are in a race against time to produce a vaccine/medicine. Indiatvnews.com brings you the economic fallout of the COVID-19 crisis that has resulted in job losses in millions and changing the way we work. Stay Home, Stay Safe and Stay Informed as our team of dedicated editors/reporters bring you the latest news on coronavirus:

Live updates :Coronavirus News, April 26

  • Apr 26, 2020 8:25 AM (IST) Posted by Himanshu Shekhar

    France to present lockdown exit plan

    French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe will present the national strategy for exiting the lockdown on Tuesday, news agency AFP reports.

    The lockdown exit plan will put to vote in the French Parliament. France will also release an app for tracking confirmed coronavirus positive patients.

  • Apr 26, 2020 8:14 AM (IST) Posted by Himanshu Shekhar

    Coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh

    The total number of coronavirus positive cases in Madhya Pradesh crossed 2,000-mark according to the figures released on Saturday evening. In Indore alone, more than 11,00 corona positive patients were being treated in different city hospitals. 26 districts in Madhya Pradesh is affected by the coronavirus.  

    Indore: 1176 (57 death)
    Bhopal: 388 (9 death)
    Ujjain:  103 (15 death)

  • Apr 26, 2020 8:00 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Updates from Odisha

    The total number of positive cases in Odisha stands at 103 including 68 active cases, 34 cured/recovered. So far, one person died due to coronavirus 

  • Apr 26, 2020 8:00 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    Swami Ramdev LIVE: Yoga lessons to boost immunity, fight coronavirus | Watch

    Swami Ramdev LIVE: Watch lessons by yoga guru to boost immunity, fight coronavirus | Watch: 

  • Apr 26, 2020 7:58 AM (IST) Posted by Himanshu Shekhar

    Coronavirus in India: Total COVID-19 positive cases near 25,000-mark
    Coronavirus Death Toll in India: As of Saturday evening, the death toll stood at 779. 

  • Apr 26, 2020 7:58 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Updates from UK, Spain, Germany and the rest of Europe

    • Italy celebrates Liberation Day under lockdown
    • France prepares a lockdown exit
    • Spain to relax some confinement measures
    • Turkey's recoveries surpass number of new confirmed cases
  • Apr 26, 2020 7:57 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Updates from the US, Canada and Mexico

    • US death toll surpasses 50,000
    • 138 inmates test positive at a Colorado prison 
    • Canada confirms there are 44,364 total cases of COVID-19 and 2,350 deaths
  • Apr 26, 2020 7:21 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Rain brings down mercury in Delhi-NCR

    In the wee hours of Sunday, the rain lashed several parts of the national capital, bringing down the temperature drastically. 

  • Apr 26, 2020 6:39 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Coronavirus updates: Global overview

    The total number of global cases has surpassed 2.8 million, including more than 200,000 fatalities. More than 810,000 patients are reported to have recovered.

    • US death toll tops 50,000
    • Italy records lowest daily death toll in a month
    • Number of recoveries surpass new cases in Turkey
    • PM Boris Johnson set to return to work

