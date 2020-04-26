Coronavirus in Rajasthan: With 58 new cases, state's tally rises to 2141; death toll at 35

Sunday, April 26, 2020
     
After 58 fresh cases of coronavirus were reported in Rajasthan, the total number of cases in the state surged to 2141. According to the state's health department, out of 58 cases, 11 in Ajmer, 1 each in Hanumagarh and Jhalawar,15 in Jodhpur, 7 in Jaipur, and 20 in Nagaur and 3 in Kota were reported. Meanwhile, Jaipur had the highest number of COVID-19 cases at 799 confirmed infections.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: April 26, 2020 10:14 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV

After 58 fresh cases of coronavirus were reported in Rajasthan, the total number of cases in the state surged to 2141. According to the state's health department, out of 58 cases, 11 in Ajmer, 1 each in Hanumagarh and Jhalawar,15 in Jodhpur, 7 in Jaipur, and 20 in Nagaur and 3 in Kota were reported. Meanwhile, Jaipur had the highest number of COVID-19 cases at 799 confirmed infections. Rajasthan's 2,141 cases put it at number 4 in terms of the number of cases among all states and union territories in India. Within the country, Maharashtra continues to have the most cases with 7,628, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Here is the list of cases in the state so far: 

District Number of Cases
Ajmer 103
Alwar 7
Bharatpur 103
Bhilwara 33
Banswara 61
Bikaner  37
Barmer 1
Churu 14
Dausa 20
Dholpur 1
Dungarpur 5
Jaipur 799
Jaisalmer 34
Jhunjhunu 40
Jodhpur 279
Jhalawar 20
Karauli 3
Kota 114
Nagaur 71
Pali 2
Pratapgarh 2
Sikar 2
Tonk 104
Udaipur 4
Italian  2

Coronavirus confirmed cases in India have crossed the 26,000-mark taking the positive patients toll to 26,496 including 824 deaths and 5,804 have recovered, according to health ministry's figures released on Sunday.

