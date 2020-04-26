Image Source : INDIA TV Coronavirus in Rajasthan: With 58 new cases, state's tally rises to 2141; death toll at 35

After 58 fresh cases of coronavirus were reported in Rajasthan, the total number of cases in the state surged to 2141. According to the state's health department, out of 58 cases, 11 in Ajmer, 1 each in Hanumagarh and Jhalawar,15 in Jodhpur, 7 in Jaipur, and 20 in Nagaur and 3 in Kota were reported. Meanwhile, Jaipur had the highest number of COVID-19 cases at 799 confirmed infections. Rajasthan's 2,141 cases put it at number 4 in terms of the number of cases among all states and union territories in India. Within the country, Maharashtra continues to have the most cases with 7,628, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Here is the list of cases in the state so far:

District Number of Cases Ajmer 103 Alwar 7 Bharatpur 103 Bhilwara 33 Banswara 61 Bikaner 37 Barmer 1 Churu 14 Dausa 20 Dholpur 1 Dungarpur 5 Jaipur 799 Jaisalmer 34 Jhunjhunu 40 Jodhpur 279 Jhalawar 20 Karauli 3 Kota 114 Nagaur 71 Pali 2 Pratapgarh 2 Sikar 2 Tonk 104 Udaipur 4 Italian 2

Coronavirus confirmed cases in India have crossed the 26,000-mark taking the positive patients toll to 26,496 including 824 deaths and 5,804 have recovered, according to health ministry's figures released on Sunday.

