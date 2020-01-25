Image Source : AP Hong Kong declares Coronavirus emergency, 2-week school closure

Hong Kong has declared the outbreak of a new virus an emergency and will close primary and secondary schools for two more weeks after the Lunar New Year holiday. City leader Carrie Lam also announced Saturday that trains and flights from the city of Wuhan would be blocked.

The outbreak began in Wuhan in central China and has spread to the rest of the country and overseas as people travel for the holiday. Hong Kong has confirmed five cases of the new illness. Most schools are off next week, and Lam said they would not re-open until Feb. 17.

The local South China Morning Post newspaper reported that a marathon in Hong Kong that was expected to draw 70,000 participants on Feb. 9 was canceled.

