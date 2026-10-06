Exclusive: Producer Mansi Bagla backs Radha-Krishna film, reveals if Hanuman Ansh success inspired the project

New Delhi:

Mansi Bagla, who produced Aankhon ki Gustaakhiyan featuring Vikrant Massey and Shanaya Kapoor, is set to back a film based on the eternal love story of Radha and Krishna. While faith-based films have found a strong audience in recent times, Bagla says her decision to tell this story was not driven by any trend or market calculation.

In an exclusive conversation with India TV, Bagla opened up about her directorial journey, the upcoming Radha-Krishna film, casting plans and her thoughts on the growing popularity of mythology-based cinema. She also addressed whether the success of Hanuman Ansh influenced the timing of her project.

Mansi Bagla on her directorial journey and Radha-Krishna film

Mansi Bagla clarified that her directorial journey did not begin with the Radha-Krishna project. She had earlier planned to remake a successful Telugu film in Marathi. The project was ready to go on floors before the COVID-19 pandemic brought things to a halt.

“Actually, my directorial journey began much before this. Before COVID, I had acquired the rights to a very successful Telugu film and was preparing to remake it in Marathi. The script was ready, pre-production was underway, and two very established names from Marathi cinema had said yes to a first-time director purely because they believed in my conviction and the story. Then COVID happened, and destiny had other plans. That project went on hold, and during that period I found Forensic and eventually acquired its rights from Malayalam cinema. That’s how I entered the world of production," she told us.

Talking about her upcoming film, Bagla said she has always wanted to tell a love story. For her, Radha and Krishna's relationship goes beyond the idea of a conventional faith-based film. “As for this film, I don’t look at it as a trend-driven decision. Love is the language I speak, understand and believe in and I have always wanted to tell a love story. Radha’s love, in particular, has always touched something very deep within me. It is love in its purest form- beyond possession, beyond expectations, beyond definition. For me, Radha and Krishna’s story is much larger than a faith-based film. It is about love, longing, devotion, separation and an eternal connection that has survived centuries.”

Has Mansi Bagla finalised the cast of Radha and Krishna?

The producer revealed that the casting process is still underway. She said finding the right actors for the roles will require more than just finding performers who look the part. “We are currently in the process of putting the pieces together, and I don’t want to rush that decision. You cannot cast Radha and Krishna only on the basis of appearance. There has to be innocence, chemistry, grace, emotional depth and most importantly, something divine. They have to make you believe in the love before they even say a word. I have spoken to several of my alliances and friends in the industry, and there has been tremendous excitement around the idea. But one thing has been very mutual in all those conversations -I want to first focus completely on the script," she revealed.

Bagla said she does not want to compromise on the writing simply to meet a deadline. “This is a film where I don’t want to compromise on the writing just to reach a deadline. How much time it takes, I don’t mind. The script is in my control, and I want to get that foundation absolutely right first.”

Did Hanuman Ansh success influence the announcement?

With Hanuman Ansh crossing the Rs 400 crore mark, Bagla was asked if the film's success had any role in the timing of her own announcement. She dismissed any such connection and said the Radha-Krishna project had been part of her creative thought process independently.

“Very happy for the industry and big congratulations to the makers of Hanuman Ansh. My film's announcement isn’t a reaction to the success of another film. This is something that has been very close to me and has been part of my creative thought process independently," Bagla revealed.

She explained that Radha Ashtami felt like the right occasion to announce the project because of her personal connection with the festival. “I believe in finding the story you want to tell and then finding the right moment. For me, Radha Ashtami was that moment. From childhood, Janmashtami and Radha Ashtami have been deeply personal occasions for my family, and Radha has always held a very special place in my heart. So announcing this film around Radha Ashtami felt emotionally right to me," she stated, adding, "“It wasn’t a market decision. It was a moment that felt right.”

Mansi Bagla on Hanuman Ansh crossing Rs 400 crore

Bagla also shared her thoughts on Hanuman Ansh and its box office performance. She said the film's emotional connect with audiences was more significant to her than its box office milestone. “I have watched Hanuman Ansh, and I think what has happened with the film is genuinely wonderful. Crossing Rs 400 crore in India is obviously a phenomenal milestone, but what excites me even more is the emotional connection it has created with audiences. The film shows that audiences are willing to embrace mythology when the storytelling gives them something to emotionally connect with," she said.

She also praised the film's director for handling the project with conviction and said, “I also have immense admiration for the way the director has handled the film. To create something of this scale of emotional impact with the resources they had, without losing the essence of the story, deserves a salute.”

“For me, Hanuman Ansh is a combination of intent, conviction, collective energy and divine grace. When everyone involved is on the same page, with the right intent and good energies, sometimes something much larger than the film itself happens," she said, and added, “And yes, I genuinely believe in miracles. The story itself is a miracle in many ways, and the box office response is another. I am genuinely very happy to see what the film has achieved & for the entire team .”

Why are faith-based films finding an audience?

According to Bagla, the current interest in mythology and faith-based cinema is not simply about religion. She believes audiences are looking for stories that offer an emotional connection.

“I don’t think it is only about faith. I think audiences are looking for something they can feel and believe in. We live in a very fast, digitally connected world where everything is constantly changing. Stories rooted in mythology and our cultural heritage carry emotions that have existed for generations - love, courage, devotion, sacrifice and hope. They are familiar, but they can still be told in completely new ways."

"And perhaps that’s where the opportunity lies - taking stories that have lived in our collective consciousness for centuries and presenting them through a contemporary cinematic language. Perhaps the demand isn’t really for faith-based films as a category. Perhaps the demand is for stories that feel emotionally real in an increasingly unreal world," she concluded.

Mansi Bagla also spoke about the moderate box office performance of Aankhon ki Gustaakhiyan. Stay tuned for Part 2 of the interview.

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