Coronavirus death toll crosses 1,70,000-mark globally; total cases nearing 2.5 million

The novel coronavirus continues to take a toll over the world. As on early Tuesday, the global death toll due to COVID-19 crossed 1,70,000-mark, while the total cases of the infection were over 24,00,000. With the United States reporting the maximum fatalities in 24 hours, the total global death toll due to coronavirus was recorded 170,423 as on 7:15 am on April 21, 2020. Out of the total deaths, the United States has reported 1,939 fatalities in a day, with more than 28,123 new positive cases of coronavirus. With this, the death toll tally in the Donald Trump-led country now stands at 42,514.

Massachusetts has become a hot spot of coronavirus infections, drawing the concern of federal officials and promises of aid from hard-hit New York as the state’s death toll prepares to double in less than a week.

Deaths from COVID-19 are expected to surpass 2,000 this week in Massachusetts, where officials are scrambling to boost hospital capacity and trace new infections to curb the spread of the disease.

Vice President Mike Pence said the White House is closely watching the Boston area, and the coordinator of the federal coronavirus task force, Dr. Deborah Birx, said officials are “very much focused” on Massachusetts.

France stood second on the list, reporting 547 new deaths in the last one day. This was followed by Italy at 544 and United Kingdom at 449. Spain, which is also witnessing a high death rate due to COVID-19 reported more than 399 fatalities in the past 24 hours.

Ireland recorded a total of 77 COVID-19-related deaths on Monday, the highest figure ever recorded in a single day since the COVID-19 outbreak in the country, according to the statistics released by the Irish Department of Health.

Meanwhile, Italy, which once recorded the maximum deaths due to coronavirus, for the first time reported a drop in the number of infected people. As of Monday, there were 108,237 people either being treated in the hospital or recovering at home after testing positive, 20 fewer than the previous day - a small but symbolic drop. On Sunday, the increase of active positive cases was 486.

