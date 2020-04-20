Image Source : AP (FILE) Coronavirus: US tops list for new Covid-19 infections again

Number of coronavirus infections is increasing worldwide. There is no definitive cure or vaccine in sight. But humanity is fighting on. On Monday, total number of coronavirus cases reached 24,44,209. There was an addition of 37,634 new cases. The death toll has inched closer to 2 lakh-mark and is now at 1,67,986

Which country has the maximum number of coronavirus cases?

The USA, Spain and Italy continue to be the countries with most number of covid-19 infections. US has 7,70,981 infections while Spain and Italy had 2,00,210 and 1,81 228 respectively

Which country has seen maximum number of new Covid-19 cases?

On Saturday, Russia was the country with maximum number of fresh covid-19 infections, but the country was at the third spot with 4268 infections. The USA (6345) and UK (4676) were the top two countries.

Where have maximum number of coronavirus deaths occurred so far?

On Monday, the US remained the country with the most number of coronavirus deaths with 41,349. The USA was followed by Italy (24,114) and Spain (20,852)

Where have most number of coronavirus recoveries taken place?

Germany continues its run at the top. By Monday, there had been 91,500 recoveries in Germany followed by 80,587 in Spain and 77,084 in China

