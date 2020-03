Coronavirus positive cases exceed 4,17,000 worldwide; global death toll surpasses 18,600-mark

Image Source : BING - CORONA TRACKER Global death toll due to coronavirus exceeds 18,000

The number of people infected with the novel coronavirus worldwide has exceeded 4,17,000, while over 18,600 have died. The date was reported at 7:30 am on March 25. Out of the total number of cases, most have been registered in Europe - more than 195,000 cases. The global death toll has reached 16,231, of which more than 10,000 deaths were in the European region. The Western Pacific Region region is second after Europe with 96,580 confirmed cases and 3502 deaths.

Earlier in the day, WHO spokesperson Margaret Harris had said that with the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the United States, the country could become the new epicentre of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Europe is still the centre of the pandemic, but there had been "a very large acceleration" in cases in the US," WHO spokesperson said at a news conference in Geneva on Tuesday, as quoted by NHK World.

In India, the death toll due to coronavirus rose to 11 on Wednesday after a COVID-19 patient died in Tamil Nadu. Urging citizens to stay indoors, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has directed a complete lockdown of the entire country for 21 days.

Meanwhile, the Centre has asked all the State Governments to deploy fiscal resources for establishing additional medical facilities such as hospitals, clinical labs, isolation wards, expanding & upgrading existing facilities to combat COVID-19.

"These facilities need to be well equipped with ventilators, Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs), masks and drugs to treat the patients," it said.

