Coronavirus death toll nears 1,80,000-mark globally; total number of cases cross 2.5 million

Image Source : AP Pedestrians wearing protective masks cross Canal Street Tuesday, April 21, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

The global deaths due to the deadly novel coronavirus have reached to 1,77,608 on early Wednesday. This brings the total number of cases across the globe to 2,556, 512. According to John Hopkins University, the US has recorded more than 8,00,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 44,845 deaths so far. Nearly 40,000 new cases reported between Monday 8:30 pm local time, and Tuesday at the same time.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump said that he will ask Harvard University to repay the money it received as part of a coronavirus relief package. At the United Nations, China said this is a time for solidarity and cooperation, not “finger-pointing” and “politicization” as its top diplomats in New York officially handed over a donation of medical supplies to hard-hit New York City to help tackle the coronavirus pandemic.

Here's the total number of cases in the top 10 countries:

However, Italy reported its second successive drop Tuesday in the number of current coronavirus cases as it neared a crucial decision on whether to extend its national lockdown. The civil protection service said the number of people officially being treated for COVID-19 fell by 528 to a total of 107,709. The number went down by 20 on Monday -- its first decline since the Mediterranean country reported its initial cases two months ago.The British government is providing funding for studies of potential vaccines against the new coronavirus, one of which will start Thursday. Health Secretary Matt Hancock said at the government’s daily press briefing that the U.K. is at the “forefront of the global effort” to find a vaccine and will provide financial assistance for the research being conducted at Oxford University and Imperial College London.

