Breaking News: Top Headlines This Hour

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: July 01, 2020 9:11 IST
The total number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed 10.5 million, including more than 513,000 fatalities. More than 5,794,000 patients are reported to have recovered. Follow this breaking news blog for live updates on coronavirus pandemic as it continues to pose a challenge for health workers and scientists who are in a race against time to produce a vaccine/medicine. IndiaTvNews.com brings you the economic fallout of the COVID-19 crisis that has resulted in job losses in millions and changing the way we work. Stay Home, Stay Safe and Stay Informed as our team of dedicated editors/reporters bring you the latest news on coronavirus.

 

  • Jul 01, 2020 9:11 AM (IST) Posted by Himanshu Shekhar

    Swami Ramdev: Several patients tested negative for coronavirus after taking coronil

    People with vested interests and big multinationals are opposing the Ayurvedic treatment of coronavirus, Yoga Guru Swami Ramdev has said. "Coronil is a mix of Swasari, Ashwagandha, Giloy and Tulsi. When corona patients were given this medicine, they showed complete improvement. This medicine also cured all related illness like breathing and helped increase blood flow. Facts will speak the truth."

    "For how long only allopathy treatment will get medicine status," Swami Ramdev remarked taking on those opposing Coronil. He said, "Coronil cures coronavirus and increases immunity. More research is being conducted by scientists of Patanjali and one should give Ayurvedic Aushadis its due."

  • Jul 01, 2020 8:07 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    Swami Ramdev's water yoga therapy to remain fit during summers | Watch

    Watch yoga guru Swami Ramdev's lessons to boost immunity, maintain good health LIVE every day at 7:58 am and repeat 5 pm, only on India TV. Watch today's show on tips to perform water yoga therapy | 

    Water yoga therapy is one of the best forms of performing during especially during summers to beat the heat and keep yourself rejuvenated. Various asanas performed in Aqua or water yoga therapy will help you feel fresh and get rid of the laziness which summer heat brings to our lives. 

  • Jul 01, 2020 7:06 AM (IST) Posted by Sidhant Mamtany

    Morning Brief: COVID-19 cases cross 10.5 million, death toll crosses 5.13 lakh

    Hello and welcome to today's live coverage of coronavirus news in India and across the world, with me, Sidhant Mamtany and my colleagues Himanshu Shekhar, Shashwat  Bhandari, Rashi Hardaha, Priya Jaiswal, Vani Mehrotra. You can get in touch with us directly on Twitter ​@rashihardaha@himaanshus@ShashBhandari​ @vani_mehrotra​ @priyajais and @SidMamtany for news, tips, photos, questions and comments.

    Here's a quick overview: 

    The total number of global cases has surpassed 10. 5 million, including more than 513,000 fatalities. More than 5,794,000 patients are reported to have recovered.

    Total positive cases country-wise:

    • United States- 2,727,853
    • Brazil- 1,408,485
    • Russia - 647,849
    • India - 585,792
    • UK - 312,654
    • Spain - 296,351

