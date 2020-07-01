Breaking News: Top Headlines This Hour

People with vested interests and big multinationals are opposing the Ayurvedic treatment of coronavirus, Yoga Guru Swami Ramdev has said. "Coronil is a mix of Swasari, Ashwagandha, Giloy and Tulsi. When corona patients were given this medicine, they showed complete improvement. This medicine also cured all related illness like breathing and helped increase blood flow. Facts will speak the truth."

"For how long only allopathy treatment will get medicine status," Swami Ramdev remarked taking on those opposing Coronil. He said, "Coronil cures coronavirus and increases immunity. More research is being conducted by scientists of Patanjali and one should give Ayurvedic Aushadis its due."