China asks world to 'respond reasonably' as coronavirus takes 722 lives in mainland; 34,500 infected

The number of deaths reported due to coronavirus in mainland China notched up to 722 as on Saturday morning. As per latest reports, over 34,500 people have been infected across China while over 2,000 have been discharged from the hospital.

In Hubei province, which is considered the epicentre of the disease, the death toll stands at 699. More than 24,000 of those infected are in Hubei province of China. On Friday alone, 2,841 cases were registered in Hubai, majority of them being in provincial capital Wuhan.

"As of 24:00 on 7 February 2020, Hubei Province has reported 24,953 cases of pneumonia caused by new coronavirus infection, including 13,603 cases in Wuhan. At present, 19,835 cases are still being treated in the hospital, while 67,802 people are still undergoing medical observation", the regional health committee statement said.

Outside China, coronavirus has spread to over 20 countries across the globe. Cases of the new strain of coronavirus have been reported in USA, UK, France, Germany, Russia, Canada, Japan, Philippines etc.

Three coronavirus cases have been reported in India as well, all of whom are in Kerala.

Cruise ship passengers faced more woe as Japan reported three more cases for a total of 64 on one quarantined vessel and turned away another. President Xi Jinping spoke with President Donald Trump on Friday and urged the U.S. to “respond reasonably” to the outbreak, echoing complaints that some countries are overreacting by restricting Chinese travellers.

Following an online uproar over the government’s treatment of Dr. Li Wenliang, the Communist Party struck a conciliatory note, saying it is sending a team to “fully investigate relevant issues raised by the public.”

Li, a 34-year-old ophthalmologist, contracted the virus while treating patients, and his death was confirmed early Friday. Li, one of eight medical professionals in Wuhan who tried to warn colleagues and others when the government did not, had said that police forced him to sign a statement admitting he spread falsehoods.

Even the staunchly pro-government Global Times newspaper said the treatment of Li and other whistleblowers was “evidence of local authorities’ incompetence to tackle a contagious and deadly virus.”

The episode has raised longstanding complaints that party officials lie about or cover up disease outbreaks, chemical spills, dangerous consumer products or financial frauds. Chinese citizens can be jailed on charges of rumour-mongering or making trouble.

Most of the deaths from the virus have been of older people with existing health problems, but disease specialists said Li’s work — eye doctors sit very close to their patients during examinations — may have subjected him to an extra-large dose of the virus that made his illness more severe.

