Coronavirus cases worldwide cross 6.2 million mark; death toll at 3,73,848

Coronavirus cases have crossed 6.2 million mark worldwide, taking positive patients toll to 6,262,422 with 3,73,848 deaths while 2,846,477 have recovered, according to Worldometer figures. United States, Spain, Russia, UK, Germany, Brazil, Italy, France are among the worst-hit countries having maximum cases of coronavirus and the numbers are increasing every day.

The United States continues to remain the worst-hit country with positive cases toll at 1,837,170 including 1,06,195 deaths. Following US, is Brazil with second-most maximum number of coronavirus cases 5,14,849 including 29,314 deaths and Russia with 4,05,843 cases including 4,693 deaths.

Egypt’s Health Ministry reported its highest-ever number of infections and deaths from the coronavirus. The ministry said Sunday there were 46 deaths in the last 24 hours, jumping from 34 the previous day. There were also 1,536 confirmed cases. Egypt, a country of 100 million people, has seen a surge in infections in the past week. It has the highest announced deaths from COVID-19 in the Arab World, and the third in the Middle East behind Iran and Turkey, according to a tally by The Associated Press.

Sunday’s figures have taken the tally in the Arab World’s most populous country to 24,985 confirmed cases and 959 deaths. The ministry says over 6,000 patients were discharged from quarantine after their recovery.

