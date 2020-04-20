Coronavirus cases surpass 2.4 million worldwide; death toll reaches 165,000

Image Source : AP An elderly man wearing a mask plays with his smartphone at the lobby of a building in Caracas, Venezuela, Sunday, April 19, 2020, during a government-imposed quarantine to help stop the spread of the new coronavirus.

Coronavirus cases across the globe have reached 2,406,823 while the death toll has notched up to 165,009. Active cases in the world are above 1.6 million while 616,870 people have recovered. The US continues to be the worst-hit country by coronavirus. In the last 24 hours, USA reported over 25,000 cases and almost 2,000 death. Case tally in America has now reached 763,832 while the death toll has surpassed 40,000.

Spain in on the verge of becoming the second country to cross 2 lakh coronavirus cases. Spain currently has 198,674 cases of COVID-19 including over 20,000 deaths. Italy comes next in the chart of worst-hit countries by COVID-19 with 178,972 cases and 23,660 deaths. Most European countries seem to have moved past their peak of the virus. Both Spain and Italy reported little over 400 deaths in the last 24 hours which are far lesser than what they were recording in their peak. France, Germany and the UK have also reported a dip in their daily death toll.

Turkey surpassed China in the number of cases with 86,306 cases compared to China's 82,735.

Russia has moved up in the list of worst impacted countries and now takes the 10th spot with 42,853 cases and 361 deaths. Russia has reported over 6,000 cases in the last 24 hours, which is the most by any country except the United States.

India's coronavirus cases have crossed the 16,000-mark while the death toll has moved up to 519.

10 Worst Impacted Countries by COVID-19

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest World News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage