In Photos: As Coronavirus cases shoot up, tourist spots, stadiums and museums eerily empty
In Photos: As Coronavirus cases shoot up, tourist spots, stadiums and museums eerily empty
With the total number of cases of the deadly Coronavirus 89,500 globally, in order to protect themselves people are staying away from sporting events, museums, concert halls and beaches as the novel rapidly spreads across the world. The virus, now known as COVID-19, has already infected over 89,500 people globally and has caused more than 3,000 deaths.
With the total number of cases of the deadly Coronavirus 89,500 globally, in order to protect themselves people are staying away from sporting events, museums, concert halls and beaches as the novel rapidly spreads across the world. The virus, now known as COVID-19, has already infected over 89,500 people globally and has caused more than 3,000 deaths.
Here are some pictures of strangely empty places amid the outbreak: