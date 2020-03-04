In Photos: As Coronavirus cases shoot up, tourist spots, stadiums and museums eerily empty

Image Source : AP Ambulances are parked to transport patients with mild symptoms of the coronavirus in Daegu, South Korea, Tuesday, March 3, 2020. China's coronavirus caseload continued to wane Tuesday even as the epidemic took a firmer hold beyond Asia.

With the total number of cases of the deadly Coronavirus 89,500 globally, in order to protect themselves people are staying away from sporting events, museums, concert halls and beaches as the novel rapidly spreads across the world. The virus, now known as COVID-19, has already infected over 89,500 people globally and has caused more than 3,000 deaths.

Here are some pictures of strangely empty places amid the outbreak:

Image Source : AP Louvre Museum in Paris, France, was shut down on March 1, 2020, with workers who guard its trove of artworks fearful of being contaminated by the museum's flow of visitors from around the world.

Image Source : AP In this picture, only a few passengers can be seen at a train station in Tokyo, Japan

Image Source : AP Coronavirus fear has caused a drop in tourism and other commerce around the world. In this picture, sun beds lie empty at La Caleta beach in the Canary island of Tenerife, Spain

Image Source : AP Due to the COVID-19 outbreak in northern Italy, the bustling city of Milan has resembled more of a ghost town, as workers are staying at home and tourism dwindles there, and in other parts of Italy.

Image Source : AP Stadium seats are empty during a pro volleyball V-league game in Seoul, South Korea on February 27, 2020. The volleyball game was held without spectators to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Image Source : AP A lift operator inside an elevator dedicated for people suspected to be infected with the novel coronavirus at the Government Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, India

