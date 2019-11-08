Image Source : AP Contamination forces over 2mn pounds of chicken products recall in US

More than 2 million pounds of chicken products were recalled in eight US states over contamination fears. Approximately 2,071,397 pounds of Simmons Prepared Foods poultry products were part of the recall, Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Service announced on Thursday, adding saying they were shipped to retailers in Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Georgia, Minnesota, Oklahoma and Pennsylvania.

The agency said that the problem was discovered by Simmons during further processing and urged the public to throw out or return the products, reports Xinhua news agency.

"There has been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider," the agency warned.

The Arizona-based Simmons Prepared Foods also issued a statement, saying the company recalled "fresh and frozen chicken products due to the potential to contain extraneous material, specifically metal".

ALSO READ: Senators urged to remove country cap on Green Card

ALSO READ: Protesters forcibly cut female Bolivia Mayor's hair