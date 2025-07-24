Columbia University reaches $220 million deal with Trump administration to restore federal funding The deal comes after months of uncertainty and fraught negotiations at Columbia University. It was among the first targets of President Donald Trump's crackdown on pro-Palestinian campus protests and on colleges that he asserts have allowed Jewish students be threatened and harassed.

New York:

Columbia University announced on Wednesday that it has reached an agreement with the Trump administration, agreeing to pay over $220 million to the federal government. This move aims to restore federal research funding that had been withdrawn over allegations of the university's inadequate response to antisemitism on campus. As part of the deal, Columbia will pay a $200 million settlement spread over three years, as per The Associated Press (AP).

In addition to the settlement, the Ivy League institution will pay $21 million to resolve alleged civil rights violations involving Jewish employees. These claims arose in the aftermath of the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack on Israel, according to a statement from the White House. Acting University President Claire Shipman acknowledged the gravity of the situation, saying, "This agreement marks an important step forward after a period of sustained federal scrutiny and institutional uncertainty."

Columbia agrees to major reforms

Columbia had been facing the potential loss of billions in federal support, including more than $400 million in research grants that were pulled earlier this year. The Trump administration cited the university's failure to adequately curb antisemitic incidents on campus during the Israel-Hamas conflict as the primary reason for the funding freeze. In response, Columbia has agreed to implement several changes demanded by the Republican administration. These include revamping its student disciplinary process and adopting a controversial, federally endorsed definition of antisemitism.

Education Secretary Linda McMahon called the deal "a seismic shift in our nation's fight to hold institutions that accept American taxpayer dollars accountable for antisemitic discrimination and harassment." "Columbia's reforms are a roadmap for elite universities that wish to regain the confidence of the American public by renewing their commitment to truth-seeking, merit, and civil debate," McMahon said in a statement.

Crackdown follows Columbia protests

The deal comes after months of uncertainty and fraught negotiations at the more than 270-year-old university. It was among the first targets of President Donald Trump's crackdown on pro-Palestinian campus protests and on colleges that he asserts have allowed Jewish students be threatened and harassed. Columbia's own antisemitism task force found last summer that Jewish students had faced verbal abuse, ostracism and classroom humiliation during the spring 2024 demonstrations.

Other Jewish students took part in the protests, however, and protest leaders maintain they aren't targeting Jews but rather criticising the Israeli government and its war in Gaza. Columbia's leadership -- a revolving door of three interim presidents in the last year -- has declared that the campus climate needs to change.

Columbia agrees to question international students

As part of its settlement with the Trump administration, Columbia University has also agreed to introduce new screening measures for prospective international students. These include asking applicants specific questions aimed at uncovering their motivations for studying in the United States. The university will also implement protocols to ensure all students uphold a commitment to civil discourse on campus.

In a controversial move that may pave the way for easier deportation of students involved in protests, Columbia has committed to sharing information with the federal government, when requested, on disciplinary actions taken against student visa holders that lead to suspension or expulsion.

On Tuesday, the university announced that more than 70 students would face serious disciplinary consequences, including suspensions, expulsions, or even revocation of degrees. These actions stem from their participation in a pro-Palestinian demonstration inside Columbia's main library this May, as well as from involvement in an encampment set up during last year's alumni weekend.

It is to be noted here that the pressure on Colombia has mounted steadily in recent months. It began with significant federal funding cuts, and escalated when Mahmoud Khalil, a former graduate student and prominent protest figure, became the first person detained under the Trump administration’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian activists without US citizenship.

(With inputs from AP)

