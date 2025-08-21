Cindy Singh, one of FBI's 'most wanted' fugitives, arrested in India: Who is she? In a post on 'X' (formerly Twitter), FBI director Kash Patel said Cindy Rodriguez Singh will face charges of Unlawful Flight to Avoid Prosecution and Capital Murder of a person under 10 years of age.

Washington:

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has arrested Cindy Rodriguez Singh, one of its "top 10 most wanted fugitives", arrested in India in connection with the killing of her six-year-old son Noel Rodriguez Alvarez, announced the agency's director Kash Patel on Wednesday (local time).

In a post on 'X' (formerly Twitter), Patel said Singh will face charges of Unlawful Flight to Avoid Prosecution and Capital Murder of a person under 10 years of age. Thanking the Indian agencies for their coordination, Patel said the US agencies, particularly in Texas, and the US Justice Department did a 'tremendous work' in the case.

Patel said the Everman Police Department in Texas had conducted a 'welfare search' for Singh's child in March 2023 after he disappeared in October 2022. He claimed Singh had allegedly lied about her son's whereabouts, and she had not returned to the US after she, along with her husband and six other juvenile children, boarded a flight to India on March 22, 2023.

The FBI had also announced a reward of up to USD 250,000 for information leading to the arrest of Singh.

"Singh was charged in October 2023 in the District Court of Tarrant County, Fort Worth, Texas, and in November, authorities issued a federal arrest warrant for the charge of Unlawful Flight to Avoid Prosecution," he said.

4th '10th most wanted' fugitive arrested in last 7 months

Patel also noted that this is the fourth "10 Most Wanted" fugitive arrested in the last seven months. "That's a credit to tremendous field work, law enforcement partners, intelligence operatives, and an administration who is letting good cops do their jobs," he posted on X.

Singh's child had numerous health issues

According to US officials, Singh's son had "numerous health and developmental issues. He was suffering from a severe developmental disorder, social disorder, bone density issues, chronic lung disease, pulmonary edema and estropia.

In March 2023, officials in Texas were asked to conduct a welfare search for Noel, but Singh lied about his son's whereabouts and said he, along with his biological father, had gone to Mexico. Later, she fled to India to avoid prosecution. The FBI later also added Singh to its "most wanted" list.

"Justice has no borders, and today the American people can see that we will never stop pursuing those who prey on the most innocent among us," said Patel, speaking to Fox News Digital.