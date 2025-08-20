'More than a makeover': The tale behind Zelenskyy's transition from T-shirt to suit-style attire In February, Zelenskyy was criticised by pro-Trump TV reporter Brian Glenn for wearing a military-style polo shirt to a high-level meeting.

New Delhi:

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made headlines during his latest summit with Donald Trump for his choice of clothing. Dressed in a formal jacket and coordinating trousers, Zelenskyy drew compliments from both Trump and the White House press pool. However, his designer, Viktor Anisimov, said that the spotlight should remain on Ukraine’s future, not its president’s wardrobe.

Anisimov clarified that the new look was not a response to the earlier criticism. “We had already started working on the president’s new wardrobe and style in January,” he said, speaking to various media he said. “After what happened in February, knowing our president’s principles, I thought that he would not want to change his style. But no, he decided that we should continue.”

The jacket worn by Zelenskyy on Monday was not technically a suit but a French-style military jacket made of canvas, paired with matching trousers.

From battlefield attire to polished civilian style

Since the beginning of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Zelenskyy has become known for his utilitarian dress code, often appearing in military-style fatigues or polo shirts adorned with the Ukrainian trident. This clothing choice was widely seen as a symbol of solidarity with Ukrainians enduring wartime hardships.

In February, Zelenskyy was criticized by pro-Trump TV reporter Brian Glenn for wearing a military-style polo shirt to a high-level meeting. “Why don’t you wear a suit? You’re at the highest level in this country’s office... Do you own a suit?” Glenn asked at the time. Zelenskyy simply replied, “I will wear [a suit] after the war is finished.”

During that same visit, Trump sarcastically greeted Zelenskyy with, “You’re all dressed up,” referencing his informal attire.

Zelenskyy met again with Trump on Monday to discuss Ukraine’s future. This time, his appearance won praise from both his past critic and the former president. “You look good,” Glenn said, with Trump echoing, “I said the same thing.” Zelenskyy responded pointing out that Glenn himself hadn’t changed his outfit. “I changed, you did not,” he said.

While the lighter moment offered a rare pause in otherwise tense diplomatic discussions, Anisimov downplayed the attention on clothing. “I am not worried about whose suit he will wear,” he said. “It’s more about the results of this whole meeting. I am more concerned about who will be with us as a country.”