Image Source : TWITTER Chinese journalist who reported extensively on coronavirus goes missing

Chen Qiushi, a human rights lawyer turned citizen journalist who covered the coronavirus situation in Hubei province went missing Thursday night. Quishi had posted several videos showing mismanagement of the epidemic by the Chinese government.

His videos showed that there was a shortage of basic things required to counter the spread of the virus like masks, basic medical supplies and hazmat suits. He also said that there was a shortage of medical personnel and test kits for the virus.

“The department of justice called me again, Qingdao Police Station called me as well. They asked me where I was. They asked me to cooperate with their investigation,” he said in one of his videos.

He said that the person on the phone asked him of where he was living and even spoke to his parents.

"I am scared. I have the virus infront of me and behind me is China's law enforcement agencies," he added.

After friends in China he had asked to watch for him reported that he went silent late Thursday, his name and #FindQiushi were both trending on social media.

Xu XiaoDong, a friend of Qiushi, posted a video allegeing that Qiushi forcefully quarantined by the security agencies and his phone was confescated.

XiaoDong said officials told Quishi’s parents that he was being quarantined because he had been exposed to the virus. But XiaoDong said Qiushi’s parents have been unable to reach him by cellphone, despite the fact that typically those under quarantine are able to use their phones: Reports Bloomberg.

Also Read | Coronavirus death toll rises to 908 in mainland China; over 40,000 infected

Also Read | Coronavirus Outbreak: Pictures show intensive treatment of patients in China's isolated ward​