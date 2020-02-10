Coronavirus Outbreak: Pictures show intensive treatment of patients in China's isolated ward
Coronavirus Outbreak: Pictures show intensive treatment of patients in China's isolated ward
Coronavirus is spreading unprecedentedly in China. With over 900 deaths now, the new mysterious strain of coronavirus has taken more lives than the 2002-2003 SARS outbreak which took 774 lives in 17 countries. The epidemic that broke through from Wuhan city in the Hubei province of China has now spread to over 20 countries across the globe. Two deaths have also been reported from outside mainland China in Hong Kong and the Philippines.
The Chinese government and administration have adopted a stringent course of action to get a grip on the virus that has had the whole world worried and has also resulted in the nosediving of the Chinese stock market. From quarantining the Hubei province to building massive makeshift hospitals in no time -- the Chinese have shown the stomach to fight the infection.
Here are some of the images of patients being given intensive care in the isolated wards set up for those infected with coronavirus