Coronavirus Outbreak: Pictures show intensive treatment of patients in China's isolated ward

Image Source : AP In this Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, photo, medical workers treat patients in the isolated intensive care unit at a hospital in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. China's virus death toll have surpassed the number of fatalities in the 2002-03 SARS epidemic, but fewer new cases were reported in a possible sign its spread might be slowing as other nations stepped up efforts to block the disease. (Chinatopix via AP)

Coronavirus is spreading unprecedentedly in China. With over 900 deaths, the new mysterious strain of coronavirus has taken more lives than the 2002-2003 SARS outbreak which took 774 lives in 17 countries. The epidemic that broke through from Wuhan city in the Hubei province of China has now spread to over 20 countries across the globe. Two deaths have also been reported from outside mainland China in Hong Kong and the Philippines.

The Chinese government and administration have adopted a stringent course of action to get a grip on the virus that has had the whole world worried and has also resulted in the nosediving of the Chinese stock market. From quarantining the Hubei province to building massive makeshift hospitals in no time -- the Chinese have shown the stomach to fight the infection.

Here are some of the images of patients being given intensive care in the isolated wards set up for those infected with coronavirus

Image Source : AP In this Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, photo, a medical worker monitors patients in the isolated intensive care unit at a hospital in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. China's virus death toll have surpassed the number of fatalities in the 2002-03 SARS epidemic, but fewer new cases were reported in a possible sign its spread might be slowing as other nations stepped up efforts to block the disease. (Chinatopix via AP) ​

Image Source : AP In this Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, photo, a nurse checks on a patient in the isolation ward for 2019-nCoV patients at a hospital in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. The number of confirmed cases of the new virus has risen again in China on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, as the ruling Communist Party faced anger and recriminations from the public over the death of a doctor who was threatened by police after trying to sound the alarm about the disease over a month ago. (Chinatopix via AP)

Image Source : AP In this Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, photo, medical workers move a man into the isolation ward for 2019-nCoV patients at a hospital in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. The number of confirmed cases of the new virus has risen again in China on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, as the ruling Communist Party faced anger and recriminations from the public over the death of a doctor who was threatened by police after trying to sound the alarm about the disease over a month ago. (Chinatopix via AP)

Image Source : AP In this Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, photo, medical workers transfer a patient in the isolation ward for 2019-nCoV patients at a hospital in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. The number of confirmed cases of the new virus has risen again in China on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, as the ruling Communist Party faced anger and recriminations from the public over the death of a doctor who was threatened by police after trying to sound the alarm about the disease over a month ago. (Chinatopix via AP)

Image Source : AP In this Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, photo, a nurse feeds water to a patient in the isolation ward for 2019-nCoV patients at a hospital in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. The number of confirmed cases of the new virus has risen again in China Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, as the ruling Communist Party faced anger and recriminations from the public over the death of a doctor who was threatened by police after trying to sound the alarm about the disease over a month ago. (Chinatopix via AP)

Image Source : AP In this Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, photo, medical workers treat patients in the isolated intensive care unit at a hospital in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. China's virus death toll have surpassed the number of fatalities in the 2002-03 SARS epidemic, but fewer new cases were reported in a possible sign its spread might be slowing as other nations stepped up efforts to block the disease. (Chinatopix via AP)

Also Read | Coronavirus death toll rises to 908 in mainland China; over 40,000 infected