KL Rahul set new benchmark with century vs Afghanistan, Shubman Gill behind him

Chandigarh:

India seized control of the opening day of the one-off Test against Afghanistan in New Chandigarh as opener KL Rahul combined a century with a major career milestone in First-Class cricket. The 34-year-old struck his 12th century in the longest format of the game, reaching the landmark in 164 balls. During his stay at the crease, the Karnataka-born also crossed 9000 runs in First Class cricket.

He was anchoring the innings well, but soon after completing his century, Rahul departed for exactly 100 after being caught at extra-cover in the 61st over. Ziaur Rahman picked up the prized wicket and with that, Rahul’s stay ended in the first innings. However, with the century, he now holds the record of most tons among active Indian Test cricketers.

Most Test centuries among active Indian cricketers:

Player Centuries KL Rahul 12 Shubman Gill 10 Rishabh Pant 08 Yashasvi Jaiswal 08

The knock carried added significance because it came after an early escape. Batting on 16, Rahul survived a caught-behind appeal when Afghanistan opted against using a review following an on-field rejection. Replays later showed an edge, leaving the visitors to rue a missed opportunity as the opener went on to make them pay.

Meanwhile, Rahul first shared a 41-run opening partnership with Yashasvi Jaiswal before adding 139 runs alongside Sai Sudharsan. Their partnership placed India firmly in control of the Test. After Sudharsan fell 19 runs short of a maiden Test century, Rahul and captain Shubman Gill added another 67 runs to strengthen the hosts’ position.

Rahul and dismissals on 100

Rahul’s dismissal also extended an unusual trend. This was the third time that the cricketer has been out for exactly 100 in Test cricket. Previously he suffered the same fate against England at Lord’s and against West Indies in Ahmedabad last year.

India in firm control

After Rahul’s dismissal, Gill and Rishabh Pant managed to keep the scoreboard ticking. The skipper in particular completed his half-century and also registered the record for the second fastest to 1000 runs as India captain. Sunil Gavaskar achieved it in 14 innings, while Gill took 15.

On the other hand, the focus is heavily on Rishabh Pant, who was recently axed as the vice-captain of the side. The team management wants him to focus more on his batting and Pant seems to like that. He enjoyed a perfect start to the Test and will be hoping to carry on with the momentum.

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