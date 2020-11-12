Brazil resumes clinical trials of Chinese coronavirus vaccine Sinovac

Image Source : AP Brazil allows resumption of Chinese coronavirus vaccine trial

Brazil's health regulator Anvisa on Wednesday (local time) announced the resumption of clinical trials of China's Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine. Quoting the latest official statement issued by Anvisa, Anadolu agency's said, "After evaluating the new data presented by the sponsor ... Anvisa understands that it has sufficient reasons to allow the resumption of vaccination."

"It is important to clarify that a suspension does not necessarily mean that the product under investigation is not of quality, safety or efficacy...The suspension and resumption of clinical studies are common events in clinical research and all studies aimed at registering medicines that are authorized in the country are previously evaluated by ANVISA in order to preserve safety for the study volunteers," the statement further read.

Clinical trials of China's Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine was suspended following a 'severe incident'.

"National Health Surveillance Agency ANVISA has temporarily suspended human testing of the Chinese vaccine Coronavac due to 'a serious adverse effect'," Sputnik quoted Anvisa as saying. The health regulator referred an incident reported on October 29 and refused to reveal any further information.

President Jair Bolsonaro on Monday had said that their government would buy whatever coronavirus vaccine is certified by Anvisa.

Brazil's move to suspend the clinical trials of the Chinese vaccine came amid a rising number of coronavirus cases.

On Monday, the country registered 10,917 new cases, taking the country's tally to 5,590,025, while deaths rose to 161,106.

