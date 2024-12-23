Extremely irresponsible choice: China warns Philippines over midrange missiles deployment plans

Follow us on Image Source : AP (FILE) The Philippines defence plan includes protecting its exclusive economic zone.

Referring the move as 'provocative', China in a reaction to the Philippines' plans to deploy midrange missiles said that it would stoke regional tensions. Earlier on Monday, Philippines top army official said that Manila plans to acquire a mid-range system to defend the country's territory amid tensions with China in the South China Sea.

Speaking to reporters, Lt Gen Roy Galido said, "Yes, there are plans, there are negotiations because we see its feasibility and adaptability.”

US deploys Typhon missile in Northern Philippines

While China opposes US military assistance to the Philippines, the United States in April deployed its Typhon mid-range missile system in the northern Philippines. Notably, troops from both countries have been training jointly for the potential use of heavy weaponry. Beijing has been particularly alarmed by the deployment of the Typhon system.

Under outgoing President Joe Biden, the US has strengthened an arc of military alliances in the Indo-Pacific to counter China, including in any confrontation over Taiwan.

China's reactions

China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said that the deployment of the weapon by the Philippines would intensify geopolitical confrontation and an arms race.

“It is an extremely irresponsible choice for the history and people of itself and the whole of Southeast Asia, as well as for the security of the region,” she told a daily briefing.

The Philippines would not necessarily buy the Typhon system, Galido said.

The army is working not only with the United States but with other friendly countries on a long list of weapons platforms that it plans to acquire, he said.

The Philippines defence plan includes protecting its exclusive economic zone, which reaches 200 nautical miles (370 km).

“It is paramount for the army to be able to project its force up to that extent, in coordination, of course, with the Philippine Navy and the Philippine Air Force," Galido said.

