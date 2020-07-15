Image Source : INDIA TV China warns USA against implementing 'Hong Kong Autonomy Law'

China on Wednesday said that it will "definitely hit back" with sanctions if the USA goes ahead with its Hong Kong Autonomy Act. China has said that the US law amounts to gross interference in China's internal affairs and US was violating international law and basic norms of international relations.

What is Hong Kong Autonomy Law?

US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order, the Hong Kong Autonomy Act. The Act ends preferential economic treatment to Hong Kong. Donald Trump took this decision as a response to the controversial national security law passed by China. China passed the law to counter anti-establishment protests that turned into a massive movement in Hong Kong.

China warns the US:

China hit back at the US and asked it to refrain from implementing Hong Kong Autonomy Act.

"We urge the US side to correct its mistake, not to implement the so-called 'Hong Kong Autonomy Act' and immediately stop meddling in Hong Kong affairs and China's internal affairs in any way," said Hua Chunying, Spokesperson of Chinese Foreign Ministry.

“This act smears our law on safeguarding national security in Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR). If the US insists on going on the wrong path, China will definitely hit back,” she said.

The US attempt to obstruct China's national security legislation for the HKSAR will be to no avail and China will make necessary responses to protect its legitimate interests and impose sanctions on relevant US personnel and entities, she said.

"This US move has grossly interfered in China's internal affairs and seriously violated international law, as well as the basic norms governing international relations," she said.

After passing the national security law which drew global condemnation and criticism, China on July 8 opened its first security office at the leading global hub for international business.

The office facilitated for the first time the presence of China’s security establishment in the global business hub after it came under the control of Beijing in 1997. Till now, the security was maintained by Hong Kong police.

The new national security office places mainland Chinese agents in the heart of the territory for the first time.

China passed the sweeping national security law on Hong Kong to take full control of the former British colony which witnessed massive protests by millions of locals opposing Beijing’s growing controls over the city’s seven million population.

The Trump administration has been openly critical of Beijing’s sweeping national security law aimed at limiting Hong Kong’s autonomy and curb political dissent against the ruling Chinese Communist Party.

Earlier, Trump in Washington said he has signed legislation to sanction Chinese officials responsible for cracking down on political dissent in Hong Kong.

(With PTI inputs)

