Beijing increases troop deployment near Lipulekh Pass, is Nepal becoming 'new Pakistan' for China?

Image Source : PTI (FILE) China increases deployment near Lipulekh Pass, is Nepal becoming new Pakistan?

It is no secret that Chinese troops have a presence in Pakistani territory. From Balochistan to PoK, China has stationed its troops to serve its various purposes. Now, China appears to be hell-bent on increasing its presence around Nepal as well. Recent reports say that China has increased deployment of troops at India-Nepal-China tri-junction near Lipulekh.

Lipulekh is tri-junction between India, Nepal and China situated atop the Kalapani Valley in Uttarakhand.

Sources said that China has deployed 150 Light Combined Arms Brigade. The brigade was moved in two weeks ago from Tibet towards the Lipulekh tri-junction in China.

The Indian authorities have came to know two weeks ago that Chinese troops were reinforced in Pala, around 10 km from the border.

In July itself, around 1,000 troops were deployed near Pala and a permanent post was built there by China. "A fortnight back, 2,000 more additional troops were deployed at the post," sources said.

India's road construction to Lipulekh lake at 17,000 feet had sparked a diplomatic row between the India and Nepal as Kathmandu claimed the area to be its territory. The road will shorten the travel time for pilgrims visiting the Kailash Mansarovar. Nepal also brought out a new political map showing the contested area as its own.

India and China are locked in a more than three-month-long standoff at multiple points, hitherto unprecedented along the border.

China had changed the status quo on the Line of Actual Control at various places, moving inside Indian territories. India has objected to it and is taking up the matter with China at all levels.

China has built up troops, artillery and armour in three sectors of Line of Actual Control -- western (Ladakh), middle (Uttarakhand, Himachal) and eastern (Sikkim, Arunachal).

The border tension between India and China has not been resolved despite several rounds of military and diplomatic talks. China's commitment for disengagement at the border in Eastern Ladakh remains unsatisfactory and India has directed its armed forces to prepare for a long haul.

(With IANS input)

