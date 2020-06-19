Image Source : AP Inside China's troubled recent relations with Canada, USA and the Huawei connection

China said recently released court documents in Canada showed the detention of a senior Huawei executive in 2018 was a "political plot" by the United States. Zhao Lijian, a foreign ministry spokesperson, said Monday that the documents "fully exposed the political plot of the United States to deliberately suppress Chinese high-tech enterprises and Huawei."

"Canada played the role of an accomplice of the United States," added Lijan.

A Canadian judge ruled in May that the U.S. extradition case against Meng Wanzhou, the daughter of Huawei's founder and chief financial officer of the company, can proceed to the next stage, a decision that is expected to further harm relations between China and Canada.

The Chinese Embassy in Ottawa later warned Canada to drop the case and accused the United States of trying to bring down the Chinese tech giant.

Canada arrested Meng at Vancouver's airport in late 2018.

The U.S. wants her extradited to face fraud charges. Her arrest infuriated Beijing.

Canadian officials have emphasized the country's judicial system is independent.

The U.S. accuses Huawei of using a Hong Kong shell company to sell equipment to Iran in violation of U.S. sanctions.

It says Meng, 48, committed fraud by misleading the HSBC bank about the company's business dealings in Iran.

Meng's lawyers argued during a hearing in January that the case is really about U.S. sanctions against Iran, not a fraud case.

They maintain that since Canada does not have similar sanctions against Iran, no fraud occurred under its laws. The judge disagreed.

(With Inputs from AP)

Latest World News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage