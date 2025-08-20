China to unveil giant drone submarines in September amid rising US Naval tensions: Reports The unveiling comes at a time when the People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN), already the world’s largest navy by number of ships, is pushing ahead with rapid modernisation to project its influence deeper into the Western Pacific.

China is gearing up to showcase a new generation of Extra Large Unmanned Underwater Vehicles (XLUUVs) during a high-profile military parade in Beijing, signalling its determination to challenge US maritime dominance. According to media reports, the drones will make their public debut at the September 3 event, which marks the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second Sino-Japanese War. The unveiling comes at a time when the People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN), already the world’s largest navy by number of ships, is pushing ahead with rapid modernisation to project its influence deeper into the Western Pacific.

Parade marks historic anniversary

The September 3 parade commemorates Japan's surrender in World War II and Chinese defence authorities say it will feature weapon systems that highlight "improved weapons, equipment." Rehearsal footage circulating on Chinese social media suggests that at least two types of extra-large unmanned underwater vehicles (XLUUVs) will be presented for the first time.

Advanced designs spotted during rehearsals

One platform, labelled AJX002, measures approximately 18 to 20 metres in length and is equipped with pump-jet propulsion and modular transport features. It has already been spotted uncovered during parade rehearsals. Another, larger model has remained covered by tarpaulin, though its exposed twin stern masts and X-shaped rudders point to a different design approach, according to Naval News -- a defence analysis outlet.

Largest XLUUV programme globally

During rehearsals, six such craft were seen mounted on tank transporters -- four AJX002s and two unidentified larger variants. Design elements, such as lifting lugs and a segmented hull, indicate these systems are modular and crane-launch capable. Naval News further reports that China now operates the world's largest XLUUV development programme, with at least five different designs tested in recent years.

World's largest Navy by numbers

In terms of sheer hull numbers, China now boasts the world's largest navy, with over 370 combat ships, overtaking even the United States Navy. China is modernising its undersea fleet with nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarines (SSBNs), attack submarines (SSNs), and increasingly quiet diesel-electric boats. Much of this force is armed with advanced anti-ship and land-attack missiles.

