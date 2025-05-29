China ranks second in sending students to US, which country tops the chart? Details inside The report says that the number of Indian students in the year 2023-24 was at an all-time high, increasing by 23 per cent from the 2022-23 figure of 268,923.

As US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announces the start of revoking the visas of some Chinese students, "including those with connections to the Chinese Communist Party or studying in critical fields", the debate around foreign students in the US has gained traction. The announcements from the State Department added to the uncertainty for America's international students, who have faced intensifying scrutiny from President Donald Trump's administration.

Notably, the number of Chinese students in the US in 2023-2024 was more than 270,000, making up roughly a quarter of all foreign students in the United States. Despite this huge number, China is the second-largest contributor of foreign students to the US, and it is behind India.

According to the Open Doors Report 2024, more than 330,000 Indians are studying in the US, which makes India the 'top sender' of international students to America.

The report says that the number of Indian students in the year 2023-24 was at an all-time high, increasing by 23 per cent from the 2022-23 figure of 268,923.

According to a note shared by the US Embassy on the Open Doors Report 2024, "India is now the leading country of origin for international students in the United States, accounting for 29 per cent of the total international student population."

The latest data suggests that the biggest contributors of international students are India, China (277,398), South Korea (43,149), Canada (28,998) and Taiwan (23,157), Business Standard reports.

Moreover, the latest announcement to revoke the visas of Chinese students came days after the Trump administration moved to block Harvard University from enrolling any international students, a decision that has been put on hold by a federal judge, pending a lawsuit.

Earlier this year, the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrested and tried to deport students who had been involved in campus protests against the Israel-Hamas war.