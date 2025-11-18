China reacts to Sheikh Hasina's death sentence': 'Bangladesh's internal matter' We sincerely hope that Bangladesh will achieve solidarity, stability and development, China's foreign ministry sid.

Beijing:

China on Tuesday described the death sentence issued to deposed Bangladeshi prime minister Sheikh Hasina as an internal matter for Dhaka, and declined to make any further comment. Hasina, aged 78, was sentenced to death in absentia on Monday by Bangladesh's International Crimes Tribunal for crimes against humanity linked to her government's violent crackdown on the student-led protests last year. Former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal received a death sentence on similar charges.

This is Bangladesh's internal affair, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said at a media briefing in Beijing when asked about the ruling. Mao added that China remains committed to a policy of good neighbourliness and friendship towards the people of Bangladesh.

We sincerely hope that Bangladesh will achieve solidarity, stability and development, she said. Hasina has been living in India since fleeing Bangladesh on August 5 last year during the mass protests.

With inputs from PTI