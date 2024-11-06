Beijing reacts cautiously to Donald Trump’s presidential win, emphasises 'mutual respect' in US-China ties

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS (FILE IMAGE) Republican candidate Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping

Amid Donald Trump's historic victory over the presidential post in the recently concluded US polls, China on Wednesday (November 6) trod carefully over extending comments to the latter's victory. Speaking to the media, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning asserted that Beijing will continue to look over ties with the US on the principles of mutual respect.

“Our policy towards the United States has been consistent, and we will continue to view and handle China-United States relations in accordance with the principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence, and win-win cooperation," the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said.

(More details will be added)