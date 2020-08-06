Image Source : FILE China once again fails to rake up Kashmir issue at UN Security Council

China has suffered a setback in its attempt to rake up the Kashmir issue at the United Nations. China initiated a discussion at the UN Security Council on the issue pertaining to Jammu and Kashmir without much traction. This is not the first time China has sought to raise the subject at the global forum and not the first time it has failed.

MEA sources confirmed to news agency ANI that China's attempt failed as it got little support from the international community. "We firmly reject China's interference in our internal affairs and urge it to draw proper conclusions from such infructuous attempts.

India and China have had a simmering relationship in the aftermath of the Galwan Valley clash between the Indian Army and the Chinese PLA.

India has retaliated to China by banning several of Chinese apps including ByteDance's TikTok and WeChat.

China's relationship with the United States and a large number of Western countries have also suffered after they were blamed for causing the coronavirus outbreak that has already infected close to 20 million people worldwide. Several top US lawmakers have already come out in the open and said that China is US' greatest national security threat going forward.

Latest World News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage