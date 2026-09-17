Giorgia Meloni extends birthday greetings to PM Modi: 'Wish you health, energy, and success'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi got a special birthday wish on Thursday from his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni, who called him a "friend" while affirming a commitment to deepen the Italy-India ties based on the bond of friendship and build a future of cooperation and prosperity for both countries.

PM is celebrating his 76th birthday today, with wishes pouring in from across the world and from state leaders, from Russian President Vladimir Putin to Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu. He was born on September 17, 1950, in a small town in Gujarat's Vadnagar.

Extending birthday greetings to PM Modi on X, Meloni wrote: "Happy birthday to my friend Narendra Modi, to whom I wish health, energy, and success."

"Italy and India continue to strengthen their deep bond of friendship, building together a future of cooperation and prosperity for our Nations," the Italian PM said.

PM Modi, Meloni's meeting in Italy

PM Modi last met Meloni during his visit to Italy in May. The much-talked-about visit saw the two leaders spending time in Rome, including a dinner and a visit to the iconic Colosseum, besides discussing ways to deepen the Italy-India ties.

Speaking about the meeting, the Prime Minister said he had the opportunity to meet Meloni over dinner in Rome, followed by a visit to the iconic Colosseum, where the two of them exchanged views on a wide range of issues.

Following the talks, Modi described his discussions with Meloni as “excellent” and praised her commitment to strengthening bilateral ties.

He said India-Italy relations had made significant progress across sectors including trade, space and technology. To further deepen cooperation, the two countries have elevated their bilateral relationship to a Special Strategic Partnership.

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