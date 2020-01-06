Image Source : FILE China issues safety warning to its citizens in US

China on Sunday issued a safety warning to its citizens living in the US, advising them to stay alert and take precautions before visiting public places in the wake of escalating tensions between Iran and America following the killing of Iran's top military commander Qassem Soleimani. Maj Gen Soleimani, 62, the head of Iran's elite al-Quds force and architect of its regional security apparatus, was killed in a drone strike in Iraq on Friday. The strike also killed the deputy chief of Iraq's powerful Hashed al-Shaabi paramilitary force.

Soleimani's killing has prompted fears of a major conflagration in the Middle East.

"The Chinese embassy suggests and reminds Chinese citizens in the US to closely watch the security situation, stay alert and take safety precautions, be cautious before going to public places," Hong-Kong based South China Morning Post quoted the Chinese embassy in Washington as saying.

Anyone who fears or encounters a possible threat should contact the embassy or their local consulate, or call the Chinese foreign ministry's 24-hour emergency hotline, the report said.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry has urged all sides to remain calm. It said China opposes the use of force in international relations, as a wider war was unaffordable for the world and no country including China would be immune to it.

Chinese officials have communicated actively with all parties on the escalating situation between Tehran and Washington during the weekend, a reflection of China's firm position on safeguarding regional peace and calling for conflict resolution through diplomatic means, state-run Global Times reported.

Yang Jiechi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, told US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in a phone call on Friday that China was very concerned about the Middle East.

The Chinese government always supports resolving differences through dialogue and opposes the use of force in foreign relations, Yang said.

Yang called all relevant parties, especially the US, to remain restrained and de-escalate the situation.

On Saturday, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi spoke with foreign ministers of Iran, Russia and France.

In a phone call with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, Wang said the risky US military action, contrary to the basic norms of international relations, would exacerbate tensions and instability in the region, a foreign ministry statement here said.

The use of military means in relations would lead to nowhere, the statement said, urging the US not to abuse military power and to resolve issues through dialogue.

