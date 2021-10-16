Follow us on Image Source : PTI Amid tension, China deploys large number of UAV, fighter jets at Ngari Gunsa airbase

China has deployed a large number of UAV and fighter jets at Ngari Gunsa airbase along with similar deployment of Tanks and Artillery at Ngari area which is approx 100 km from Pandong tso.

Such heavy deployment is once again raising doubts about the intention of China. As per the Indian Army, they are monitoring all the developments very closely and have also done a mirror deployment.

The military talks between India and China on October 10 to end border disputes did not result in any resolution with the Chinese not agreeing to "constructive suggestions" provided by the Indian delegation.

Further, Chinese could not provide any forward-looking proposals. "The meeting thus did not result in resolution of the remaining areas," Indian Army said in a statement.

The 13th round of India-China Corps Commander Level Meeting was held at the Chushul-Moldo border meeting point on October 10, 2021.

During the meeting, the discussions between the two sides focussed on resolution of the remaining issues along the Line of Actual Control in Eastern Ladakh.

ALSO READ: As 13th round of military talks fail, China starts war propaganda, forgets Galwan valley set back

Latest World News