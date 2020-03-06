China reports 30 more coronavirus deaths, raising toll to 3,042

With the rising number of Coronavirus cases globally, China on Friday reported 30 more deaths due to new Coronavirus, raising the death toll 3,042 in the country. The total number of confirmed cases have been jumped to over 80,000.

Meanwhile, Chinese President Xi Jinping had called for “undiminished vigilance” on Thursday, saying the situation in virus-hit Wuhan still remains severe despite positive progress.

Over 81 countries have been affected by the novel Coronavirus while countries like Argentina, Chile, Poland, and Ukraine are the new additions in the list. More than 95,000 people have been diagnosed with coronavirus globally, the vast majority in China.

South Korea confirmed 438 more cases of COVID-19, raising the total number of infections to 5,766, according to Yonhap News Agency.

Japan confirmed over 1,037 coronavirus cases, and so far 12 people have died due to the infection.

Italy reported a total of 107 deaths of the deadly coronavirus, taking the total number to 3,089.

In Iran, the deadly infection claimed 92 lives out of more than 2,922 cases.

The US' death toll from the COVID-19 rose to 11 on Thursday and nationwide there are nearly 160 confirmed cases.

France said that 21 new cases of COVID-19 had been identified with a total of 285 cases now diagnosed, of which 12 were cured and four have died.

