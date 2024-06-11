Chinese premier congratulates PM Modi on third term, says 'willing to develop ties in right direction'

Follow us on Image Source : AP Chinese Premier Li Qiang

Beijing: Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Tuesday congratulated his Indian counterpart, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on his re-election for a record third term, saying Beijing is willing to work with New Delhi to push "bilateral ties in the right direction". This came after Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning extended best wishes to PM Modi after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) won the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections.

In a message, Li said the sound and steady development of India-China relations is not only conducive to the well-being of the two peoples but also injects stability and positive energy into the region and the world. "China is willing to work with India to push forward bilateral relations in the right direction," he said in his message to his Indian counterpart.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry on June 5 congratulated Prime Minister Modi on the victory of the BJP-led NDA coalition in the general elections, saying that both countries should look to the future to advance bilateral relations, frozen since the Galwan incident four years ago, on a healthy and stable track.

PM Modi was sworn in as prime minister on Sunday for a record consecutive third term after the NDA secured a majority of 293 out of 543 seats in the Parliament, despite the BJP falling short of the magic number. The oath-taking ceremony was attended by leaders of India's neighbourhood and the Indian Ocean region.

India-China relations

Relations between the two countries hit a low except for trade ever since the eastern Ladakh border standoff erupted on May 5, 2020, following a violent clash in the Pangong Tso (lake) area. The two sides have so far held 21 rounds of Corps Commander-level talks to resolve the standoff.

For its part, China continues to maintain that the boundary question does not represent the entirety of China-India relations. As the Modi government 3.0 takes shape, attention is expected to turn towards the 22nd round of Corps Commander-level talks to resolve the deadlock over the disengagement of troops from the Depsang and Demchok areas.

India is pressing the People's Liberation Army to disengage from the Depsang and Demchok areas, maintaining that there cannot be restoration of normalcy in its relations with China as long as the state of the borders remains abnormal.

China's protest over PM Modi's remarks on Taiwan

"We noted the results of India’s general election and extend congratulations on the victory of BJP led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and NDA," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said after NDA's victory. A sound and stable India relationship is conducive to the interests of both the countries and conducive to the peace and development in the region and beyond, she told a media briefing here answering questions on the outcome of India’s general elections.

China stands ready to work with India to act in the fundamental interests of the two countries and two peoples bearing in mind the overall interests of our ties and looking to the future and advance the bilateral ties on a steady track, she added.

A day after these wishes, China protested over PM Modi's comment that he looked forward to having closer ties with Taiwan. The PM's remarks came in response to a congratulatory message from Taiwan President Lai Ching-te on his election victory. China views Taiwan as a rebel province that must be reunified with the mainland even by force.

(with PTI inputs)

ALSO READ | 'Stable relationship with India is...': China congratulates PM Modi for victory in general elections