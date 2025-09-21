China brings 'K visa' amid chaos over Trump's H-1B order: Who all can apply? China's move is crucial because it comes at a time when the US has decided to increase the fees of the H-1B visa to USD 100,000, with President Donald Trump citing the 'abuse' of the visa behind his decision to take the step.

Beijing:

With US President Donald Trump signing an executive order to hike the fees of the H-1B visa, China has introduced a new 'K visa' category, which will be effective from October 1. Through this, the Chinese government aims to attract foreign talent in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) fields.

China had approved the 'K visa' category in August. "China's development requires the participation of talent from around the world, and China's development also provides opportunities for them," the Chinese government had said back then, as reported by Global Times.

Who can apply for this?

The K visa will be available for foreign "young scientific and technological talents" who have graduated in STEM fields from recognised universities in China or abroad. Besides, people who are teaching or conducting research at such institutions can also apply for the K visa, as per the Chinese government.

"The decision aims to further implement China's workforce development strategy in the new era, facilitate the entry for foreign young sci-tech talent into China, and promote international cooperation and exchanges among young sci-tech professionals," said Chinese officials, as reported by Global Times.

Foreign nationals in China

China has reciprocal and unilateral visa-exemption deals with 75 countries. Citing the National Immigration Administration, the Global Times reported that 38.05 million foreign nationals made trips to or from China till June this year. This was 30.2 per cent more than the previous year. This involved 13.64 million visa-free entries.

Why China's move is crucial?

China's move is crucial because it comes at a time when the US has decided to increase the fees of the H-1B visa to USD 100,000, with President Donald Trump citing the 'abuse' of the visa behind his decision to take the step.

"The abuse of the H-1B programme is also a national security threat. Domestic law enforcement agencies have identified and investigated H-1B-reliant outsourcing companies for engaging in visa fraud, conspiracy to launder money..., and other illicit activities to encourage foreign workers to come to the US," Trump had said.

Trump's move caused panic among Indian tech professionals, but US officials clarified that the new fee would be applicable only to new applicants.