  China's biggest action on US, imposes sanctions on Lockheed Martin over Taiwan arms sales

China's biggest action on US, imposes sanctions on Lockheed Martin over Taiwan arms sales

China is set to freeze all assets, both movable and immovable, belonging to Lockheed Martin's senior executives, including chairman James Donald Taiclet, and prohibit their entry into the country.

Edited By: Ajeet Kumar @Ajeet1994 Beijing Published on: June 21, 2024 15:35 IST
US President Joe Biden
Image Source : AP US President Joe Biden

China imposed countermeasures on American aerospace and defence manufacturer Lockheed Martin's relevant entities and senior executives on Friday over the United States arms sales to Taiwan, a foreign ministry statement showed. China will freeze movable, immovable and other kinds of property of Lockheed Martin's senior executives including its chairman James Donald Taiclet, and will bar them from entering the country. China has applied sanctions on US companies including Lockheed before for selling arms to democratically governed Taiwan, which Beijing claims as part of its territory.

This is a breaking story. More details will be added.

