China's biggest action on US, imposes sanctions on Lockheed Martin over Taiwan arms sales

China imposed countermeasures on American aerospace and defence manufacturer Lockheed Martin's relevant entities and senior executives on Friday over the United States arms sales to Taiwan, a foreign ministry statement showed. China will freeze movable, immovable and other kinds of property of Lockheed Martin's senior executives including its chairman James Donald Taiclet, and will bar them from entering the country. China has applied sanctions on US companies including Lockheed before for selling arms to democratically governed Taiwan, which Beijing claims as part of its territory.

This is a breaking story. More details will be added.