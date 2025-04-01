China and India celebrate 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties amid efforts to strengthen relations Both nations have made notable strides in recent months, with diplomatic engagements at various levels, including a meeting between President Xi and Prime Minister Modi in October 2024.

On the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and India, both countries exchanged congratulatory messages, signalling a renewed commitment to strengthening their bilateral relationship. Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian President Droupadi Murmu expressed optimism for a future of deeper cooperation, with Xi emphasizing that their relationship should take the form of a "Dragon-Elephant tango" – a metaphor for a harmonious and mutually beneficial partnership between their emblematic animals.

The anniversary marks a significant moment in the wake of efforts to reset ties following the 2020 border standoff in Eastern Ladakh, which had led to a prolonged freeze in relations. Both leaders noted the importance of viewing their bilateral ties from a strategic, long-term perspective and working together to enhance mutual trust and cooperation in various fields.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun highlighted that both China and India are major developing countries with shared goals of modernization and influence within the Global South. Guo emphasized the historical importance of their partnership, noting that the "cooperative dance of the dragon and the elephant" is the right choice for both nations.

In recent months, the two countries have taken significant steps to move beyond the tensions of the Ladakh standoff. A high-level meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping in Kazan, Russia, last year provided strategic guidance for the future direction of bilateral relations. Since then, both sides have worked to implement the consensus reached during that meeting, resulting in increased cooperation and progress in areas such as border management and cross-border exchanges.

As part of ongoing efforts to normalize relations, India and China held diplomatic talks on March 25, 2025, in Beijing. The discussions focused on effective border management and the resumption of cross-border cooperation, including the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra and the management of trans-border rivers. Additionally, both nations have agreed to resume direct flights and promote people-to-people exchanges.

Looking ahead, both countries are committed to deepening communication and cooperation in major international affairs while ensuring peace and stability in their border regions. The diplomatic anniversary provides an opportunity to strengthen these efforts, with further events to celebrate the milestone set to be announced in the coming months.

As the two countries mark this historic occasion, the focus remains on fostering a stable, predictable, and mutually beneficial relationship, advancing the strategic partnership in the years to come.

