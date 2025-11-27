China: 11 killed after train hits track maintenance workers in Yunnan; probe launched China runs one of the world’s largest rail systems and has seen several deadly accidents in the past, though the number has fallen in recent years. In 2022, a train derailed in Guizhou province after hitting landslide debris near Rongjiang county, killing the conductor and injuring eight others.

As many as 11 persons were killed after being hit by a test train in China’s Yunnan province. The incident took place on Thursday when the workers were inspecting the track. Two persons were injured in the mishap, who were taken to a hospital for treatment, ANI reported citing state-run Xinhua.

The incident occurred at Louyangzhen station during routine maintenance work, according to China Railway Kunming Group Co. Ltd. The train services at the station have now resumed but the cause of the incident is yet to be ascertained by investigators.

Rescue teams provide assistance

State news agency Xinhua reported that emergency crews were sent to the site soon after the crash. Railway authorities and local officials launched rescue operations and arranged immediate medical care for the injured.

China runs one of the world’s largest rail systems and has seen several deadly accidents in the past, though the number has fallen in recent years. In 2022, a train derailed in Guizhou province after hitting landslide debris near Rongjiang county, killing the conductor and injuring eight others, according to Al Jazeera.

