Charlie Kirk, Trump's close ally, dies after being shot at Utah college event The death was announced on social media by Trump, who praised the 31-year-old Kirk, the co-founder and CEO of the youth organisation Turning Point USA, as "Great, and even Legendary."

Utah:

Charlie Kirk, a conservative activist and close ally of President Donald Trump, has died after being shot during an event at Utah Valley University on Wednesday. Trump announced on social media that Kirk, who played an influential role in rallying young Republican voters, has died after he was shot in the neck while speaking at a Utah Valley University event.

Trump pays tribute to Charlie Kirk

The US President paid tributes to the conservative activist, calling him "The Great, and even Legendary, Charlie Kirk."

In a post on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump wrote, "The Great, and even Legendary, Charlie Kirk, is dead. No one understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie. He was loved and admired by ALL, especially me, and now, he is no longer with us. Melania and my Sympathies go out to his beautiful wife Erika, and family. Charlie, we love you!"

(Image Source : DONALD TRUMP'S TRUTH SOCIAL)Donald Trump's Truth Social post

American flags throughout the US to be lowered to half-mast

The White House also informed that Trump has ordered that all American flags throughout the United States will be lowered to half-mast. The White House wrote in an X post, "In honor of Charlie Kirk, President Trump is ordering all American flags throughout the US to be lowered to Half Mast."